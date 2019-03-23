Rep Ilhan Omar Hangs with & Fundraises for Terror-Tied Islamist Groups

Free Beacon reports that Rep. Ilhan Omar has been holding secret fundraisers with groups tied to terrorism. She doesn’t let their reporters or the public into the meetings.

Omar recently spoke in Florida at a private event hosted by Islamic Relief, a charity organization long said to have deep ties to groups that advocate terrorism against Israel. Over the weekend, she will appear at another private event in California that is hosted by CAIR-CA PAC, a political action committee affiliated with the Council on American Islamic Relations, or CAIR a group that was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in a massive terror-funding incident.

The U.A.E. has labeled them a terrorist group.

The Washington Examiner also reports she is fundraising for Islamist groups tied to terrorism.

At the Islamic Relief event, Omar was initially scheduled to speak alongside Yousef Abdallah, an Islamic Relief employee who has made numerous anti-Semitic statements on social media, including accusing former New Jersey governor Chris Christie of kneeling before “jJewish[sic] lords”. After the statements were revealed in various online publications and condemned by activists, spokesmen claimed ridiculously that Abdallah’s inclusion in the program had been an “accident.” Yet, Abdallah remains an employee of Islamic Relief.

These are the circles Omar moves in.

If you want to see the conspiracy of propaganda on her behalf, just look at this Yahoo News article. No one has been more supportive of Israel than President Trump and the article is a joke.

American Jews, caught between Ilhan Omar and Donald Trump, are lost in a wilderness https://t.co/ENZwGGxFXK by @alexnazaryan pic.twitter.com/GWfY3vrCyV — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) March 22, 2019

HER AIPAC HATEFEST

Omar and MoveOn have orchestrated a hatefest against AIPAC, an Israel lobby. The organization doesn’t pay anyone as Omar suggested and they are left of center. There is no reason whatsoever to oppose this group, but anti-semitism.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Chief of Staff is congratulating her and the other leftist Democrats for anti-semitism in this tweet.

I hope it’s not lost on anyone that this is a direct result of @IlhanMN‘s leadership. Thank you, @IlhanMN, for showing such courage. https://t.co/m5dQMluHRs — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) March 21, 2019