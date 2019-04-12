Rep Ilhan Omar keeps going with the 9/11 PUT DOWN

By
S.Noble
-
0

The wicked woman from Minnesota who represents her area in Congress recently dishonored 9/11 and the victims. She is back at it. The vile representative is now trashing then-president Bush’s outstanding bullhorn speech that so comforted the nation in distress.

We were attacked and this America andJew hater has not a clue.

In case you have forgotten, this is George W. Bush’s speech:

Meanwhile, the nasty Democrat Ilhan Omar shrugged off the notion that al-Qaeda [and others like al-Shabaab] is dangerous. She mocked Americans who believe it is. You can watch her do that in a video that resurfaced in February thanks to Jim Hanson.

Omar, who earned a degree in political science from the University of North Dakota in 2011, referenced a class she took about terrorism and noted that the professor appeared to have a physical reaction when he mentioned active terrorist groups such as Hezbollah.

She was talking with a nutcase host at the time.

Omar, a friend and ally of Linda Sarsour’s, a terror-tied babe, is an anti-Semite. She represents the terror recruitment capital of the USA and wrote letters in support of ISIS terrorists.

Ilhan is not a good American. She’s a meathead who doesn’t know enough to be grateful to this wonderful nation that rescued her from a refugee camp.

Leave a Reply