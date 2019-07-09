Rep. Ilhan Omar Plagiarizes Les Misérables to Diss the USA to Kids

Rep. Ilhan Omar is very disappointed in America and the nation has failed to live up to her expectations. That is what she told some 400 Richfield High School students in Minneapolis.

As evidence — the woman who was rescued from a refugee camp by the U.S. — recalled an incident that occurred about five years ago. The anti-Semitic Omar was a city councilwoman at the time when she said a “sweet, old… African American lady” was jailed for a whole weekend for stealing a $2 loaf of bread to feed her “starving 5-year-old granddaughter,” according to the Washington Post.

The congresswoman told the students that the woman was then fined $80 after being released.

“Bulls—!” she recalled yelling in the courtroom. The children laughed according to the WaPo.

“I couldn’t control my emotions, because I couldn’t understand how a roomful of educated adults could do something so unjust,” Omar told the gullible young ones.

If the plot sounds familiar, it is. Victor Hugo thought of it first. The Washington Post noticed that too:

Omar’s story echoed the plot of “Les Miserables.” If true, it is also probably embellished. City officials said that police aren’t allowed to arrest people for shoplifting unless there’s a likelihood of violence or further crime. Typically, shoplifters are sentenced to attend a three-hour class.

In an interview, Omar said she may have flubbed some facts. “She might have had a prior [arrest],” Omar said. “I’m not sure. . . . The details might not have all matched, but that’s what I remember.”

She probably follows Ocasio-Cortez’s policy of being “morally right” as opposed to “factually correct.”

Her idea of morals matches those of most progressives (regressives).

Omar has problems with the truth and she sure isn’t grateful for her privileged life in the United States.