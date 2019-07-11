Rep Ilhan Omar Says People Here Illegally Are ‘Undocumented Americans’

Democrats will do anything to keep our border open, even to the point of welcoming criminals. The deportations coming up are of people ordered out and they have criminal backgrounds. Since they don’t want to separate families, they might be leaving also. Ilhan Omar and AOC are determined to keep them here.

Democrats first called the illegal aliens ‘undocumented’ and conflated illegal with legal immigrants. The PC police won’t let us use the legal term ‘illegal alien’ on social media. Now they are calling the illegal aliens ‘undocumented Americans.’

No, they’re not, at least not how they mean it. They do not belong here.

Earlier today, Elizabeth Warren, who is now calling for open borders, said they are every bit American as people born here.

“Immigrants have always been a vital source of American strength. They grow our economy and make our communities richer and more diverse,” Warren wrote in a statement. “They are our neighbors, our colleagues, and our friends — and every bit as much a part of America as those who were born in the United States.”

It must be the latest mantra of the far-left Democrats.

Omar and Warren are anti-American.

#ICEraids are expected to begin this Sunday: **07/14** Every person, including undocumented Americans, has rights if they are approached by ICE. 1/ https://t.co/z4sG4RHenq — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 11, 2019

Look at the Bolshevik fists. How obvious do they have to be?

The @ACLU has put together a guide for your rights if you or someone you know is stopped and questioned by ICE. Read up on your rights and then share it with your friends and family: https://t.co/1TkqYNEh5t — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 11, 2019

American citizens are becoming dehumanized with all the criminals piling into the country. Oh, wait, we can’t call it a country any longer because we don’t have borders.

These raids will dehumanize immigrants and tear families apart. This will not make our country any stronger. It will only traumatize children, destroy lives, and make our country less safe. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 11, 2019

If you are an undocumented immigrant, please know that you are in my thoughts and that I will keep fighting to make our immigration system welcome all who seek a better life in our country. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 11, 2019