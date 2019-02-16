Rep. Jerry Nadler Hints He Can CONFISCATE Our Guns

President Trump signed a bad bill Friday, one that has some terrible open borders provisions. Far-left Democrats composed the bill and had the President up against the wall. The President took the courageous action of declaring the National Emergency Declaration to build a border wall, knowing he will pay a price for it.
Besides lawsuits and bills being introduced to stop the President from implementing the Declaration, the Democrats are trying to embarrass him. The goal of everything they do is to erode his base and get his poll numbers into the thirties.
They know Republicans and Democrats alike fear that this will set a precedent so the Democrats are playing that up. But the truth is, the Democrats don’t need a precedent. Democrats are being led by totalitarians bent on one-party rule and they will do whatever they feel like doing.
One of the threats they are using to scare people is gun ownership. Threats to limit gun ownership were first issued by Nancy Pelosi this week and then Chris Murphy. They said they could take our guns or limit the use of them with a national emergency declaration despite protections afforded by the Second Amendment.
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) on Friday hinted that a future Democratic president could CONFISCATE citizens’ guns based on the so-called precedent.
Building a wall hardly equates with destroying the Second Amendment.
NADLER HINTS AT TAKING OUR GUNS
Nadler, the new chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, appeared on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” to discuss Trump’s announcement earlier in the morning. Trump declared it “necessary” to build the wall on the southern border, Free Beacon reported.
Nadler told host Chris Cuomo that Republicans are terrified of the consequences of the National Emergency Declaration. Then the hard-left congressman speculated about hypothetical emergencies if a Democrat wins the presidency in 2020.
“If the president can declare an emergency today on this nonsense, on this, the Democratic president can decide that, as you mentioned, the 40,000 people a year killed in this country is a crisis [his figures are off]. And why don’t we take everybody’s guns away? Or force everybody to register their guns, or ban all assault rifles, or do all of that without congressional approval?” Nadler said. “This opens up tyranny or dictatorship.”
Democrats want to do exactly that. He is a hard-left totalitarian. Nadler (D-NY) Was a member of the Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee in the 1970s and was involved with Democratic Socialists of America in the ’80s and ’90s. He hasn’t changed. A remark like this coming from this hard-left guy is a powerful hint.
He better prepare for a big fight.
Watch:
THE DECLARATION
If the bill the President signed yesterday can be used to override the National Emergency Declaration, we will have serious problems. There are provisions in it that make building the wall in key areas difficult or impossible. He also said something to the effect that he didn’t need to declare this emergency. I don’t know if that will be a hurdle to jump over or not.
We blame the Democrats for this, not the President. The President has the legal authority to declare this national emergency.
While Democrats play politics, millions of people pour into the country illegally, some are criminals and some are terrorists.
Drugs are coming through and destroying American lives.
We have to stand with the President or be willing to suffer the consequences of a Democrat President winning in 2020. They are Socialists and Communists now with no use for Capitalism and no regard for our freedoms. They want to control what we eat, what we use for transportation, what we are allowed to say and do while taxing us into oblivion so they can redistribute the money.
I wonder which law school Nadler, Pelosi and the rest of these Socialist Democrats went to???
More than likely the CIA has a Special Needs Law School for Dummies.
No one is THAT needy.
Right to bear arms: Constitutional right.
Protecting the border: Constitutional mandate.
What part of “Constitution” don’t these ingrates understand?
Hey Jerry Nadler, Nancy Pelosi, and the rest of the commies, you buttheads are exactly the reason the founding fathers gave us the 2nd Amendment. I know a lot of hardcore democrats that would draw the line with gun confiscation and give your party the middle finger. keep it up!!!!!!!
Molon Labe!
He says it can be done.Then he is the first one through the door followed by Pelosi and Occasional cortex. Because there are going to be NO LEO”S willing to risk their lives for this asinine reason.And due to Posse comitatus they can’t use the military.
Sabre22, in Washington state the voters passed Initiative 1639, More than 17 sheriffs and police chiefs from several counties and cities say they won’t uphold the initiatvive passed, they say it violates the U.S. constitution as well as the state constitution, Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson pledged to go after gun dealers and law enforcement who fail to enforce the new set of laws created after Initiative 1639 was passed by voters last fall, even the liberal prosecuter in my county said the initiative violates the constitution. its going to get interesting
The foul bastards did use the military (helicopters & armored vehicles) while killing 86 Branch Davidians near Waco. Old America, in the days of a law-abiding government, has “gone with the wind.”
Try it.
You got that right buddy, Just you morons try it.
There are 31 national emergency declarations currently in place and still active. Why are leftists so insistent that there is no emergency action needed to stop drug cartels and human traffickers and unvetted illegal migrants from crossing into our country through Mexico? It’s been said that some of that drug cartel money has found it’s way into the coffers of our nation’s politicians, and their greedy little hearts cannot bear the thought of having such a lucrative stream of ill-gotten gain cut off by Trump. And are they also benefitting through human trafficking? They can try to force-feed socialism on We, the People, but it will not work. They can try to take our guns, but that’s unconstitutional. They are stupid. They are beyond corrupt—they are evil. Trump and Q now have their chess pieces in place to take down those leftist demons and save our sovereign nation from their planned NWO dictatorship The ACLU cannot stop what is coming for Deep State puppets. Nothing will stop what is coming. Nothing. MAGA!
PDJT declares an emergency to fix the southern border. Both the US Constitution and several Federal laws grant any POTUS this power. Barring political hi jinks, the SCOTUS is expected to uphold the rule of law.
Nadler’s threat is that a future (D) president will declare an emergency and confiscate guns. Not likely.
While PDJT’s actions are all lawful, seizing guns violates the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution, and it is unlikely that any SCOTUS would allow an Executive Order to overturn the US Constitution.
Nadler is an idiot, but what current (D) leader is not one.
Nadler is a moron. (Yes, New York’s Congressional delegation is full of them.) If he should be serious about gun confiscation, he’d better be prepared to be turned into a bloody Swiss chese.
OH please try this nonsense. It’s just what is needed to clean the nation of every commie/socialist we can find.
Try and Die.
There are currently about 55+/- National Emergencies in affect now, signed by sveral past presidents; so where is the maniacle behavior on those?
Chavez and Maduro took away all Venezuelan citizen’s guns and now the people are in abject poverty. The zoos are empty as the people ate all the animals, and even their own pets,
and are scouring the streets to find rats to eat. Ain’t Jerry Nadler great?
The feckless clown and POS Obumbler once said of conservatives, “They cling to their religion and guns”. Nadler and the rest of the slimy DemocRATs better remember that…especially the “guns” part.
give it a try, d-sucker
Go Nads, go! Away…
Words used to have a lot of meaning…laws used to stand for something, and the rule of Law used to be applied more equally
Today, we are left with empty promises, over bearing regulations, corrupt politicians, and the rule of law which used to mean that no person, however powerful or talented, be allowed to act as if he were superior to the law of the land…thus not have the law applied to them equally, rather selectively.
The People Will be the final arbiters.
I don’t think Nadler understands, he can’t confiscate our guns he can only try.
how do these people get so arrogant? mr nadler, should you be a part of that scheme, you don’t have a security team big enough to keep you alive for a day.
LOLZ…Yeah, good luck with that Nadler, you & your ilk would end up 6 ft down, real quick!
The first 10 Amendments (Bill of Rights) spell out our rights as Americans to protect us from government. They are RIGHTS that cannot be Constitutionally taken away and not privileges which can be. But then since when does a Democrat care about our Constitution?
Dirtbag Yankees like Nadler are why TEXIT is gaining momentum.