Rep. Jim Jordan Corners a Very Deceitful Democrat, Rep Jerry Nadler

Rep. Jim Jordan ripped into the corrupt Democrats who concocted an outrageously fake scandal around Attorney General Bill Barr. He reminded them why they were in this place, to begin with.

“That the head of our country’s top law enforcement agency [the FBI] has actually done so to the president of the United States should frighten every friend of individual liberty,” Jordan said on the floor of the House. “Under our system of government, unelected executive branch officers and intelligence agency personnel are supposed to answer to the person elected by the people — the president — and not the other way around.”

“This is not a Democratic or a Republican issue; it is a matter of having a government responsible to the people, and, again, not the other way around. In the partisan commotion surrounding the released report, it would be well to remember that what can be done to a president can be done to any of us.”

If politicians can fabricate crimes against a President and an Attorney General, while the MSM conspires with them, no one is safe.

“And this committee is supposed to look out for that fundamental fact more than anything else,” Jordan said afterward. “And we are not doing that today.”

“Consistent with the law, more than one member on the committee expressed concerns Barr was being asked to do something illegal.”

Jordan asked Nadler why he wouldn’t wait until on the contempt vote until Mueller testifies.

After “22 months and $35 million, with a whole bunch of Democrat lawyers putting it together — why don’t you wait and ask him next week before we do this contempt resolution?” Jordan told the chairman.

Nadler stuttered a bit after Jordan’s comments, “Well, essentially, because it would be useful to have the material before he is in front of us.”

That is obviously a lie.

The 98.5%-unredacted Mueller report is available to be read and only three Republicans have done so. Why doesn’t Nadler just go read the mostly unredacted copy?

Jim Jordan is targeted by the left in this next election. Democrats hope to unseat him and are falsely claiming he is scandal-ridden. The scandal they are referencing is the fake coach-sexual harassment tale they drummed up.

Watch:

Rep. @Jim_Jordan: “I don’t think today is actually about getting information. […] I think it’s all about trying to destroy Bill Barr because Democrats are nervous he’s gonna get to the bottom of everything.” pic.twitter.com/78F3ZKchQ8 — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) May 8, 2019