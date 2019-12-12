Rep. Jordan’s Perfect Response During the Impeachment Debate

“They’re never going to stop,” Jordan said.

That is true. Two representatives have already said they will keep impeaching President Trump, and as Jordan mentions, just two weeks ago, Pelosi said the President is an “imposter.”

IT’S ABOUT HATE

“It’s not just because they don’t like the president. They don’t like us. They don’t like the 63 million people who voted for this president. All of us in flyover country. All of us common folk in OH, WI, TN & TX. They don’t like us,” Rep. Jim Jordan said.

We would add to Rep. Jordan’s statement that they don’t like what we stand for — the constitutional Republic of the USA.

Democrats refuse to accept the 2016 election results because their views are so far-left and they were oh so close to having all the control for decades to come. They don’t want that delayed by a Republican.

Jordan quoted Maxine Waters, a socialist, telling liberals to push back on members of Trump’s cabinet wherever you find them and tell them “they are not welcome here anymore, anywhere.”

He also made it clear that in addition to hating us and what we stand for, they have no qualms about weaponizing the government against us.

THEY ARE WILLING TO WEAPONIZE THE GOVERNMENT OUT OF HATE

“They dislike us so much they are willing to weaponize the government. A few years ago, it was the IRS. More recently it was the FBI. And now it’s the impeachment power of Congress, going after 63 million people and the guy we put in the White House.”

That is one of the best statements made yet in this disastrous situation.

He rightfully said this is “scary stuff,” it’s “serious stuff.”

The representative reminds us that they can smell us in Walmart.

He said much more and it’s worth it to listen to his outstanding statement.

Watch:

“They dislike us so much they are willing to weaponize the government. A few years ago, it was the IRS. More recently it was the FBI. And now it’s the impeachment power of Congress, going after 63 million people and the guy we put in the White House.” – @Jim_Jordan pic.twitter.com/ZpFQKiDdG1 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 12, 2019