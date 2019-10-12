Rep. Lee Zeldin says House Dems are lying about the hearings

House Democrats leading the Trump impeachment inquiry are “cherry-picking what to leak,” House Foreign Affairs committee member Congressman Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., said on Saturday.

HOUSE DEMS ARE LYING

Appearing on “Fox & Friends: Weekend” with host Ed Henry, Zeldin said Democrats are not forthcoming with the American public.

“They’re withholding key facts. They’re lying about other claims and the American public gets completely deceived as a result of it,” he said.”If you’re going to have these secret hearings…then provide the American public with a copy of the transcript afterward,” Zeldin said Saturday. “Kurt Volker’s transcript still hasn’t been released and it’s been over a week!”

“The transcript needs to be completely released. The American public should have been able to watch live,” he told Henry.

“The Intel committee doesn’t have the jurisdiction to do any of this,” Zeldin concluded.

TAKE MARIE YOVANOVITCH

As we reported earlier today, the hearing with the former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, is a complete farce. Donald Trump –HER BOSS — is allowed to fire her, his employee and she was fired without being given a reason so her claims that she was fired over false accusations fall flat.

Here are a few of the things she did and which are probably the reasons she was fired:

In May 2018, a Chair of a powerful House committee wrote a letter to Secretary Pompeo saying he just got back from Ukraine and while there, Ms. Yovanovitch made inappropriate negative comments about the administration.

Come November, Ukraine officials complained about her, and even hired a U.S. lawyer, to inform the administration that she was interfering in their investigations.

By February, the Attorney General of Ukraine said Ambassador Yovanovitch gave him a list of names she did not want to see him prosecute. The State Department confirmed that she told them to not pursue a George Soros group, AntAC. The State Department actually funded Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC) and it was under investigation for misuse of funds.

Several career diplomats said that in the middle of the Ukraine election, she called for the removal of a prosecutor. That is a serious violation.

Watch a firey Rep. Zeldin:

Watch the latest video at &lt;a href=”https://www.foxnews.com”&gt;foxnews.com&lt;/a&gt;