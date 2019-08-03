Rep. Liz Cheney Calls Bernie a Commie

Moderator Jake Tapper asked the candidates during the debates whether they, as president, will declare the U.S. would never be the first to use nuclear weapons in a war. Elizabeth Warren was the one who answered clearly. She said she would adopt that policy.

Why that has to be a policy on the books, we are not clear. No one should use nuclear weapons but if one is on the way, we need to strike it down and end the threat. Let’s hope that never happens and we never use nuclear weapons.

Liz Cheney tweeted about it.

Key question for Elizabeth Warren @ewarren today – which American cities and how many American citizens are you willing to sacrifice with your policy of forcing the US to absorb a nuclear attack before we can strike back? — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 31, 2019

Commie Bernie responded with a snide comment and Liz Cheney called him what he is — a commie. That’s the big news here.

No surprise commie @BernieSanders, who honeymooned in Soviet Union, is ok with U.S. getting attacked first. (On a side note, he seems to have daddy issues…with my daddy.) https://t.co/OdbbvdyvV6 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 2, 2019

The trolls took over her threads bashing her for her father’s advice to George W. and other things. They also don’t seem to believe Bernie is a commie or they’re lying. Haven’t they looked at his agenda? He fully admits he will move the party as far left as he can. He’s an old Red Diaper Baby.

THE COMMIES

People need to understand Sanders, Warren, Castro, and De Blasio are bona fide commies. The other Democrat candidates might as well be since it is clear they will support the policies that will destroy the nation and turn us into a communist-style country with a small elite who rule while the rest of us remain in misery.

All the 2020 Democrat Pary presidential candidates support The Green New Deal to varying degrees and all of the programs set forth by the candidates will overturn the government. That is what the climate change deal is about.

As AOC’s former chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti told Governor Inslee’s climate director, The Green New Deal is about overturning the economy. In other words, it will go from capitalism to socialism under The Green New Deal.

“The interesting thing about the Green New Deal is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all,” Chakrabarti said. Then he asked climate director Ricketts, “Do you guys think of it as a climate thing? Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”

The Green New Deal has always been about overturning our government and our economy. The U.N. has said it, the Pope’s top advisor Naomi Klein has said it, and AOC has made it clear.

This is about radical socialism/communism and the redistribution of all wealth and resources. The Green New Deal alone requires very high taxes, innumerable regulations, and total control by one party and State media.

These people are totalitarians. Whether you call them communists, socialists, democratic socialists isn’t important as long as you understand what they want — your personal liberty in exchange for collectivism.

Remember, the difference between communism and socialism is between five and ten years.