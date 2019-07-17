Rep. Liz Cheney Gives the Perfect Response to ‘The Squad’

“Our opposition to our colleagues’ beliefs has nothing to do with race or gender or religion,” Rep. Liz Cheney said at a press conference Tuesday. She was joined by Reps. Steve Scalise and Kevin McCarthy.

Referencing the Socialists, Rep. Cheney explained that their policies will destroy the country.

“We oppose them and their policies because their policies are dangerous and wrong and would destroy America. The issue here is the content of their policies and we will continue to stand up and fight against what we know is wrong for this nation,” she said.

“This is the greatest nation that has ever existed, the exceptional nation. And they are wrong when they fail to recognize that no people have ever lived in greater freedom,” the No. 3 House Republican said.

Her focus was mostly on ‘the squad’ — AOC, Omar, Tlaib, Pressley.

“This is the greatest nation that has ever existed, the exceptional nation. And they are wrong when they fail to recognize that no people have ever lived in greater freedom,” the No. 3 House Republican said, with the focus on Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Cheney called the Democratic congresswomen “racist.”

She asserted that the congresswomen were “wrong that any individual seat at the table is only valuable, only legitimate if that person espouses some pre-approved set of beliefs deemed appropriate based on their religion, gender or race.”

Our opposition to our socialist colleagues isn’t because of their race, religion, or gender. It’s because their policies are dangerous, wrong, and would destroy America. pic.twitter.com/0rHcmL3j0G — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) July 16, 2019

HERE’S ONE EXAMPLE OF RACISM

The four are racists. As an example, Ayanna Pressley said at the recent netroots conference that if you don’t abide by her beliefs, you’re not really black, or Muslim, or queer.

If you think for yourself, you’re a racist or something.

.@RepPressley: “We don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice. We don’t need black faces that don’t want to be a black voice. We don’t need Muslims that don’t want to be a Muslim voice. We don’t need queers that don’t want to be a queer voice.” pic.twitter.com/b2TibMhPky — Evan Lips (@evanmlips) July 15, 2019

Kevin McCarthy explained that this is a fight of socialism against freedom.

#NEW: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says he doesn’t think Pres. Trump’s tweets about Democratic lawmakers were racist: “I believe this is about ideology. This is about Socialism versus freedom.” #OANN pic.twitter.com/YLYwhK95vS — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) July 16, 2019

Steve Scalise spoke on Fox News about the Democrat/Communists policies that will ruin the country.

While Democrats push radical socialist policies to destroy America and prop up the anti-American and anti-Semitic wing of their party, @realDonaldTrump is working to grow our economy, secure our southern border, and tackle the actual issues hardworking families are facing. pic.twitter.com/xGqpQr9yqy — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2019