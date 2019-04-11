Rep. Matt Gaetz proposes a Pencil Act to oust ‘pencil neck’ Adam Schiff

Rep. Matt Gaetz explained a new resolution he has proposed, titled “Preventing Extreme Negligence with Classified Information Licenses Resolution” – or “PENCIL Act”- in an appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday.

“I have filed legislation today, sent to the House, that Adam Schiff needs to be removed from the Intelligence Committee, because how are the rest of us supposed to be able to rely on a man, who you just showed, lied to the American people when he said that there was not spying? Or when he lied and said that there was actual evidence of collusion or clear evidence of collusion?” Gaetz said.

The Pencil Act humorously refers to Adam Schiff’s pencil neck, something for which he is noteworthy. President Trump has called him ‘pencil neck,’ but he has had that name for a long time. He does have a pencil neck.

“If Adam Schiff is able to review covert operations and intelligence, and if we have to rely on his representation, our whole system is broken,” Gaetz continued. “It would be like putting Lori Loughlin in charge of the college board. It would be like putting Jussie Smollett in charge of the hate crime of the FBI.”

PENCIL NECK ACT

#BREAKING: Today I filed the “PENCIL Act,” expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that “Congressman Adam Schiff should be removed from the House Intelligence Committee and his security clearance immediately revoked.” pic.twitter.com/1FsMt6NUjr — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 11, 2019

Schiff is a notorious liar and leaker. Gaetz says there are Democrats in Congress who agree with him.

Because we live in the dumbest possible timeline, here’s Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) pushing for Adam Schiff to be ousted as he unveils his “PENCIL Act” on Tucker Carlson’s show. “For our favorite pencil, Tucker!” “That is exactly right,” Tucker guffaws. pic.twitter.com/DjA0xyosM7 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 11, 2019