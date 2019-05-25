Rep. Meadows says the docs to be declassified “will curl your hair”

Rep. Mark Meadows has knowledge of some of the Spygate information that has been declassified by the President, and according to him, it “will curl your hair.”

“There is information coming that will curl your hair,” Meadows said. “I can tell you the reason why this is so visceral, the response from the Democrats is so visceral right now is because they know, they’ve seen documents. Adam Schiff has seen documents that he knows will actually put the finger pointing back at him and his Democrat colleagues, not the president of the United States.”

.@RepMarkMeadows on declassifying the Russia investigation: “There is information coming that will curl your hair. … Adam Schiff has seen documents that he knows will actually put the finger pointing back at him and his Democrat colleagues, not the president” pic.twitter.com/Aax87GSLwi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 24, 2019

Yesterday, Rep. Meadows said on Twitter, The hypocrisy from Democrats is almost overwhelming. They subpoena new useless information daily, yet now fight tooth and nail to hide the truth from Americans on FISA activity. It’s obvious they solely want to target Trump. Their desire for “transparency” is nakedly partisan.

REPORTER PAUL SPERRY REFERENCES EXCULPATORY DOCS

According to reporter Paul Sperry, the first batch of declassified documents will include FBI recorded conversations exculpating George Papadopoulos and Carter Page before the FBI applied for the FISA warrant to spy.

Papadopoulos has said that spy Stefan Halper and Aussie diplomat Andrew Downer, a big Hillary fan, both tried to or did record him with their cell phones, but those recordings were kept secret.

BREAKING: First batch of POTUS declassification said to include FBI docs of recorded conversations exculpating Papapopoulos & Page–prior to FBI going for FISA warrant based on their alleged conspiracy.Papadopoulos says Halper & Downer both tried to record him w their cell phones — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 24, 2019

SHOCKING DOCUMENTS ABOUT SAMANTHA POWERS

Among the documents to be declassified are some that allegedly concern Samantha Powers.

She testified last fall behind closed doors to the House Intelligence Committee as part of its Russia probe.

One of the big unanswered questions will be why, during her final year as chief U.S. envoy to the U.N., did she make hundreds of requests to unmask the intelligence intercepts of American citizens.

Those identities are closely guarded under the Fourth Amendment, and one of the lawmakers’ chief concerns, according to Jason Chaffetz, former chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform “is the overall perceived ramp-up in the number of unmasking requests” during a sensitive election year.

Why as U.N. AMBASSADOR was she unmasking Americans? She denied doing it but it was done in her name.

Powers Had Malevolent Motives According to One Reporter

According to OANN reporter Jack Posobiec, who could be wrong, Powers targeted any call made about Israeli settlements for unmasking. When General Flynn made calls in support of Israel that she didn’t like, she told Sally Yates who opened the Logan Act probe. The DNI Dan Coats has reviewed the unmasking documents.

BREAKING: Samantha Power targeted any call made about Israeli settlements for unmasking. When she found Gen Flynn making calls she opposed, she passed information to Sally Yates who opened Logan Act investigation. DNI Coats has now reviewed all unmaskings – @OANN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 24, 2019

He claims further that she was a one-woman crusade for Palestinians against Israel.

BREAKING: White House plans to declassify documents showing that Samantha Power was on a “one-woman crusade” for the Palestinians and against Israel in 2016. Repeated unmakings were used to ensure her effort did not fail – @OANN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 24, 2019

It was Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn who allegedly intervened in an attempt to stop the U.N. from voting to condemn Israel for its construction of settlements.

WE WILL KNOW THE TRUTH SOON

“I declassified everything. Everything they want I put it under the auspice of the attorney general…So everything that they need is declassified. And they’ll be able to see how this hoax started and why it started. It was an attempted coup…” – @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/bZJ8MZho3R — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) May 24, 2019