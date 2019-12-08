Rep. Meadows to Begin a Probe of the Clinton Foundation Next Week

Three people have come forward with hundreds of pages of evidence of potential wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation. The claims include misappropriation of funds and allegations of quid-pro-quo promises made to donors during Hillary Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state, according to Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C. who spoke with FOX NEWS on Thursday.

Meadows, the leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is also the chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations.

The panel will begin to investigate next week.

It’s about time the GOP went on the offensive, long past time. They just crawl into corners and allow the Democrats to beat them up.

THE EVIDENCE

The Hill reported Thursday that prosecutors working for special attorney John Huber (appointed by Jeff Sessions) recently requested documents from a private investigative firm — MDA Analytics LLC — that also has been looking into the foundation.

The firm contacted the IRS, the Justice Department and the FBI’s Little Rock office with evidence from its own investigation. The issues raised concerns about legal compliance and improper mingling of personal and charitable business.

One of the biggest problems was [former President Bill] Clinton’s commingling and use of business and donated funds and his personal expenses.

It’s also clear that the foundation took a dive financially once the Clinton influence ebbed.

The foundation filings showed that the foundation went down $26.6 million in 2017, a 58 percent drop from the $62.9 million it received the previous year.

According to The New York Post, the drop was “largely attributable to the absence of sponsorship and membership contributions for [the Clinton Global Initiative]”, which wrapped up in 2016. However, Meadows said that the donation drop “raises grave concerns their operations were not above board as the American people have been led to believe.

Oddly, the Foundation also gave deals to Russians.

If any organization looks just like a pay-for-play operation, it’s the Clinton Foundation. However, its charity gets 4-stars although a small percentage of the profits go to charity. A lot of the money goes to travel, meals, and other administrative expenses.