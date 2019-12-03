Rep. Nunes sues CNN for $435 million for a “false and defamatory story”

In Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has filed a $435 million defamation suit against CNN for a “false and defamatory story.”

The story — “Giuliani associate willing to tell Congress Nunes met with the ex-Ukrainian official to get dirt on Biden” — was published Nov. 22.

It was based on the words of Joseph Bondy, the attorney for Ukrainian-born fraudster Lev Parnas, who worked closely with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in pursuing allegations of Ukrainian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election as well as allegations of corruption in Ukraine involving Biden’s son Hunter.

Parnas is currently under indictment on campaign finance charges.

NOTHING IN THE STORY WAS TRUE

The 47-page lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, accuses the far-left network of publishing “numerous egregiously false and defamatory” statements about Nunes on Nov. 22, 2019 when journalist Vicky Ward reported claims that Nunes met with Ukranian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, in Vienna in 2018 to dig “up dirt” on Hunter and Joe Biden.

Nunes says he “did not go to Vienna or anywhere else in Austria in 2018” and “has never met” Shokin.

They obviously didn’t call Rep. Nunes to ask for comments. CNN doesn’t do the minimum in responsible journalism.

THE MOTHER OF FAKE NEWS

“CNN is the mother of fake news. It is the least trusted name. [CNN likes to call themselves the most trusted name in news.]

CNN is eroding the fabric of America, proselytizing, sowing distrust and disharmony. It must be held accountable,” the lawsuit, obtained by Fox News, states.

The suit said further that “It was obvious to everyone, including disgraceful CNN, that Parnas was a fraudster and a hustler.”

“It was obvious that his lies were part of a thinly-veiled attempt to obstruct justice and to trick either the United States Attorney or House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Adam Schiff into offering ‘immunity’ in return for information’ about [Nunes].”

Nunes is seeking at least $435,350,000 in compensatory and punitive damages.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.