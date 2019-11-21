Rep. Omar has a trillion dollar plan for ‘Homes for All,’ including illegals

The Minnesota Representative announced a $1 trillion affordable housing program to provide “homes for all,” including illegal immigrants.

That would be a trillion in freebies for the victims who need the government to provide their housing. That’s 1,000,000,000,000, 000.

So, anyone who happens to wander into the country gets one of those homes or rentals for all, totally government-controlled.

The far-left Democratic congresswoman unveiled her “Homes for All Act” on Thursday. It is meant to complement New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal by building 12 million housing units to the highest environmental standards.

All ‘humans’ will get affordable rental units. She should visit public housing in New York City and see how it turns out. We are currently nearly $23 trillion in debt and it keeps going up. Before you know it, the interest will be unaffordable. We should be cutting the budget.

She must want to destroy the country. Omar can’t possibly think this is affordable or that the government can run it. Omar and her hard-left colleagues want to erase who we are and replace us with a socialist/communistic state. That’s our opinion.

No one in the wealthiest county in the world should be forced to sleep on the streets. Today I am introducing the Homes for All Act, a bold 21st century vision to build 12 million new public & affordable housing units and guarantee housing as a human right. #HomesforAll pic.twitter.com/muWeTfnqLT — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) November 21, 2019