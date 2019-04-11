Rep. Omar said NEO-COLONIALIST US was founded by GENOCIDE

The Jew-hating Rep. Ilhan Omar is also an America-hater.

She made the cover of Newsweek this month as they swooned over the anti-Semite in an article. She also made the cover of the NY Post, but they didn’t praise her. They embarrassed her for her awful comments about 9/11.

In case you missed her original comments, here they are:

Ilhan Omar isn’t just anti-Semitic – she’s anti-American. Nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives to Islamic terrorists on 9/11, yet Omar diminishes it as: “Some people did something.” Democrat leaders need to condemn her brazen display of disrespect.pic.twitter.com/k3meEbUOAk — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 9, 2019

If you are not familiar with the terrific imam Mohamed Tawhidi on the subject of radical Islamist Omar, click here.

THE USA IS GENOCIDAL AND NEO-COLONIALIST

Meanwhile, look at what the anti-American horror wrote in 2017. She thinks America was founded by genocide and our foreign policy smacks of “neocolonialism.”

“We must confront that our nation was founded by genocide and we maintain global power through neocolonialism,” the socialist Omar said in a tweet linking a Time article titled “ Unity Will Take Generations,” she wrote about the August 2017 white supremacist rally Charlottesville, Va.

Who are we colonizing? Give us a list and we will set them free.

She then wrote,

“We must confront that our nation was founded by the genocide of indigenous people and on the backs of slaves, that we maintain global power with the tenor of neocolonialism.”

We must confront that our nation was founded by genocide and we maintain global power through neocolonialism. https://t.co/KAcXjqUw7u — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 17, 2017

The tweet went viral recently after her 9/11 comments became known publicly.

GASLIGHTING REP. TLAIB LIES IN SUPPORT OF OMAR’S 9/11 COMMENTS

Socialist Rashida Tlaib agrees with Omar.

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson asked Tlaib about Omar’s comments and whether she thought Omar should have chosen her words more carefully. Tlaib lied about what Omar said and meant.

“They do this all the time to us, especially women of color. They do that. They take our words out of context because they are afraid because we speak truth, we speak truth to power,” Tlaib said. “My sister, Ilhan Omar, what she was talking about was uplifting people by supporting their civil liberties and their civil rights.”

“Taking it out of context, this is just [a] pure racist act by many of those, hateful act by those because she does speak truth,” Tlaib added.

Tlaib is twisting reality here and playing the race card.