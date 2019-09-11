Rep. Rashida Tlaib Calls for Revolution

Anti-Semitic Rep. Rashida Tlaib posted a tweet calling for a “revolution” that would “transform” America.

Tlaib calls herself a socialist, but she’s a communist and hangs with radical Islamists as we have reported on this site.

“We have to make the tough, courageous changes that completely transform a political and economic system that is now built for corporations (and profits), not people,” she tweeted Saturday. “Choosing the status quo means doing nothing and giving up. We need a political revolution.”

The political revolution she is promoting comes only days before 9/11. She is a communist who calls herself a democratic socialist.

The revolution she speaks of is far more than political. The Green New Deal, and other communist policies she promotes will take over all sectors of society, including our culture. It must also be noted that a political revolution means overturning our form of government from capitalist to socialist/communist. That’s not politics, it’s a coup.

As of 9:24 a.m. EST, she only had 1.3 thousand likes, although she has more than 775,000 followers.

So far, she hasn’t said a word about 9/11. There’s nothing from the other ‘squad’ members, Ilhan Omar, or Ayanna Pressley, or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. We’ll see if they say anything at all.

We heard from Omar recently on 9/11. She does her best to make it irrelevant.