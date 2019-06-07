Rep says he has a lizard brain [HUH?] & wants bad things to happen to Trump

It’s been obvious for some time that Democrats have gone out of their ever-loving minds since President Trump assumed power. There is no end to how crazy they can become.

Last night on “The Situation Room,” Wolf Blitzer asked Jim Himes if he wants to see President Trump in jail, and he does, but mostly his “lizard brain” wants to see “bad things happen to President Trump. He said that, we’re not saying. that.

First, he said, “Wolf, look, you know, probably 30-to-40% of the American public wants to see this president in prison. I think what Nancy Pelosi is saying, first of all, I think she’s channeling the emotions of a lot of people who are very emotional, who look at the behavior of this president, the constant lying, the use of tariffs against our best allies and biggest trading partners. You know, the attacks on the media.”

Then, in his next diatribe, he said, “The lizard brain that I have says I hope bad things happen to this man because he has been so destructive to our republic, to the concept of democracy, to the concept that internationally we are a light unto the nations.” [Funny since they are the authoritarians]

His LIZARD BRAIN??? He admits to that? We have visions of sneakiness and stupidity. What does it conjure up for you?

And how about him seeking revenge? He’s a congressman and he thinks it’s okay to say? Oh well, he does have a lizard brain so we have to give him some latitude on the nasty things he says and wishes upon the President.