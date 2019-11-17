Rep. Stefanik rips “misogynist” George Conway for smearing her

George Conway, the foul husband of the lovely Kellyanne, tweeted that Rep. Elise Stefanik is “lying trash” over her comments about Adam Schiff not giving her adequate opportunities to speak. He’s also championing her far-left opponent as he pretends he’s a Republican.

Instead of just disagreeing, he decided to call her “lying trash,” a point Brit Hume made. In response to Brit Hume, Conway tweeted a disgusting doctored photo of Rep. Stefanik, making it look as if she was flipping the bird.

Stefanik ripped Conway in a tweet, writing: “the one thing I’ve NEVER been called in my life is TRASH,” adding: “You need serious help. My opponent Taxin’ Tedra [Cobb] can have your sick mysogynist [sic] support.”

And for you @gtconway3d – the one thing I’ve NEVER been called in my life is TRASH. You need serious help. My opponent Taxin’ Tedra can have your sick mysogynist support. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 16, 2019

As he expressed his concern over a misspelled word, the petty little man smeared her with a vulgar photo. One would think he’d see how terrible he looks to the average person. You just can’t make this stuff up. He’s a lowlife.

Not to mention that she was calling me a “mysogynist” (her spelling) because I criticized her for her brazen lying in defense of a man who’s a serial sexual abuser and rapist. 🙄https://t.co/KtQCn1Br3p https://t.co/ORW5HLKc3J — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 16, 2019

This is why his wife is more successful than he is. While he is out smearing a woman, she’s helping the President bring the United States back to the rule of law.