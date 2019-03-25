Rep. Swalwell Promises to Keep Spreading Russia-Trump Collusion Tales

The Trump campaign sent a letter to producers of all TV networks and cable stations advising them that they gave a platform to Democrats who spread false collusion stories. There was no threat but many are reading it as a notice to sue. They cited the Mueller report, noted the thoroughness, and explained that it completely vindicated the President.

Five outrageous liars were cited and one of them was Eric Swalwell.

During an interview on MSNBC, “courageous” idiot Rep. Eric Swalwell promised to keep doing it.

“To that, I would say the only person who has made false statements about Russia is Donald Trump,” Swalwell said on MSNBC. “And I stand by what I said about seeing evidence of collusion and if he has a problem with that, he can sue me. And I promise you I would win in court.”

Swalwell: “The President should not be taking a victory lap that the best day of his presidency is that he was not charged with a crime. If he still committed offensive conduct… Congress has a constitutionally equal role to play to hold him accountable.” https://t.co/5KDtbTNmer pic.twitter.com/uX6wJwC259 — CNN (@CNN) March 25, 2019

Swalwell has the protections of the First Amendment and if politicians’ lying is banned, it could have wide-ranging and dangerous implications. A difference of opinion could be labeled a lie. However, they have slandered the President and his staff. Do they have no rights? What do you think?

The media are propagandists and their goal is to help the Democrats destroy the President and anyone connected to him.