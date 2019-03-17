Rep. Talib Suggests Omar’s Not Anti-Semitic, You’re All Bigots!

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat/Socialist from Michigan, is gaslighting us again. She’s claiming the anger over her fellow Socialist, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, is because she’s Muslim and Black.

Of course, her race and religion have ZERO to do with her anti-Semitic remarks.

Tlaib is twisting reality and the left is eating it up. She was dishonest throughout the interview with host Tapper, who didn’t bother to question a thing she said. In fact, he did the opposite.

“Because she’s Muslim and because she’s black, she’s an easier target for them to attack and target,” Tlaib said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Tlaib even suggested Democrats were angry out of Muslim bigotry. She said she thinks “that’s part of it.”

THE WOMAN IS ANTI-ISRAEL AND ANTI-SEMITIC

There is no question Omar’s an anti-Semite and it’s ridiculous to pretend otherwise.

Tapper prompted her comments. He asked her if the reaction to her tweets and comments is because she’s a black Muslim and if it’s around the issue of human rights violations from the country of Israel?

The question is offensive. Israel is constantly being attacked by Palestinian terrorists who are assisted and egged on by Hamas and Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

They shot rockets into Israel this past week.

I don’t know,” Tlaib said. “But I can tell you, if it was really about anti-Semitism and condemning that, then we need to be able to say to all the members — and that’s what we ended up (doing) at the end condemning all forms of hate — but also holding every single person accountable to the same standard. And that’s what I didn’t see.”

She is very manipulative. As it turned out, the resolution that was supposed to condemn Omar’s anti-Semitism condemned all hate and went after white supremacists. The white supremacist mention is supposed to reflect on all Republicans and Donald Trump.

Tlaib and a number of others, including Amy Buchar and Chris Wallace, were on the air today demanding the President give a speech sticking up for Muslims. That’s a ploy. He should do it after Omar and Tlaib stand up for the 90,000 Christians killed last year by Muslims or the 120 Christian Nigerians killed by Muslims. It is Christians who are being wiped out.

He should give the speech after these two apologize for their anti-white bigotry.

Watch the video via Daily Caller: