Rep Ted Lieu wants the President impeached for a joke he didn’t even tell

By
Staff
-
0

According to CNN and The New York Times’ acclaimed “anonymous [possibly non-existent) sources,” during a trip to the border last week the president ordered then-U.S. Customs and Border Protection head Kevin McAleenan to block migrants and asylum seekers from entering the US, possibly illegally, and then promised he’d pardon him if he got in trouble for doing so.

Hardcore California leftist Rep. Ted Lieu wants to impeach President Trump over something CNN and the Times think might have been a joke that he told to the new acting DHS chief Kevin McAleenan.

Both sources admit it might have been a joke, and DHS says the conversation never took place.

CNN: “It was not clear if the comment was a joke.”

Times: “One of the people briefed on the conversation said it was possible Mr. Trump had intended the comments to Mr. McAleenan as a joke.”

DHS has released a statement: “At no time has the President indicated, asked, directed or pressured the Acting Secretary to do anything illegal. Nor would the Acting Secretary take actions that are not in accordance with our responsibility to enforce the law.”

The President has also denied it ever took place.

OTHERS WHO SEE LIEU’S SIDE OF IT

It shook Cory Booker because he doesn’t need evidence it even happened.

Schiff certainly doesn’t need proof.

Jake Tapper reported it as fact. Check his feed to see all the many people who want the President impeached over a possible joke DHS and the President claim never happened.

Leave a Reply