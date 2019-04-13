Rep Ted Lieu wants the President impeached for a joke he didn’t even tell

According to CNN and The New York Times’ acclaimed “anonymous [possibly non-existent) sources,” during a trip to the border last week the president ordered then-U.S. Customs and Border Protection head Kevin McAleenan to block migrants and asylum seekers from entering the US, possibly illegally, and then promised he’d pardon him if he got in trouble for doing so.

Hardcore California leftist Rep. Ted Lieu wants to impeach President Trump over something CNN and the Times think might have been a joke that he told to the new acting DHS chief Kevin McAleenan.

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Dude, you can’t tell a federal employees to violate the law and then say you will issue a pardon. That’s the kind of stuff that can get you impeached. Also, why are you trying to eliminate pre-existing conditions health care coverage? https://t.co/DXbesW0xUm — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 12, 2019

Both sources admit it might have been a joke, and DHS says the conversation never took place.

CNN: “It was not clear if the comment was a joke.”

Times: “One of the people briefed on the conversation said it was possible Mr. Trump had intended the comments to Mr. McAleenan as a joke.”

DHS has released a statement: “At no time has the President indicated, asked, directed or pressured the Acting Secretary to do anything illegal. Nor would the Acting Secretary take actions that are not in accordance with our responsibility to enforce the law.”

The President has also denied it ever took place.

Another Fake Story on @NBCNews that I offered Pardons to Homeland Securiy personnel in case they broke the law regarding illegal immigration and sanctuary cities. Of course this is not true. Mainstream Media is corrupt and getting worse, if that is possible, every day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2019

OTHERS WHO SEE LIEU’S SIDE OF IT

It shook Cory Booker because he doesn’t need evidence it even happened.

In an exclusive interview with @JoyAnnReid, 2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Booker responds to report that President Trump offered a pardon to acting DHS Sec. McAleenan if he closed the border and faced legal challenges. https://t.co/kCWdWb5M2i pic.twitter.com/iB3h88owCe — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 13, 2019

Schiff certainly doesn’t need proof.

Trump pardoned Joe Arpaio after he was found in contempt for his violation of immigration laws. Now Trump reportedly promised a pardon to the Customs and Border Patrol head if he violated the law at Trump’s urging. The rule of law is withering away, and the GOP says nothing. https://t.co/cOBfNsN9D4 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 12, 2019

Jake Tapper reported it as fact. Check his feed to see all the many people who want the President impeached over a possible joke DHS and the President claim never happened.

BREAKING: In Calexico, CA last week, where POTUS told border agents to block asylum-seekers from entering the US contrary to law, Trump told CBP head McAleenan if he were sent to jail as a result, the president would pardon him, 2 Sr admin officials tell me. More on @CNN… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 12, 2019