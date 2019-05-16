Rep Tlaib, first anti-Semite with terror friends to preside over the House

The anti-Semitic Rep. Rashida Tlaib was honored today. She was handed the gavel, thanks to Speaker Pelosi.

Freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) become the first Muslim woman to ever preside over the House of Representatives on Wednesday, according to The Hill.

What a shame this honor was accorded to a hard-left anti-Semite. It does tell us where Democrats stand today.

Tlaib presided over the House during a vote on a tribal lands bill Wednesday afternoon which was aimed at securing a federal trust status for the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe’s land in Massachusetts. The measure had been opposed by President Trump, but passed with support from Democrats.

Her turn presiding over the House comes a week after fellow Democratic communistic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) made history by becoming the youngest woman to do the job.

Presided over the U.S. House of Representatives today. Not bad for a girl from Detroit that didn’t speak English when I started school & first in my family to graduate high school & college. This was a proud moment & it sank in just a little more that I am serving in Congress. pic.twitter.com/klafYdhcbO — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 15, 2019

