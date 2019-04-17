Rep Tlaib hangs with terror-tied Marxist-Leninist at Palestinian event

“We have no taint of that [anti-Semitism] in the Democratic Party, and just because they want to accuse somebody of that doesn’t mean … that we take that bait.” ~ Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday in the interview from Dublin, Ireland.

Molly Prince at The Daily Caller reports that Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), hosted another extreme anti-Israel, terror-tied activist on Capitol Hill. Tlaib is one of several congresspeople who is bringing terrorists and anti-Semites into Congress.

During the American Muslims for Palestine advocacy event on Capitol Hill, Tlaib sat with Joe Catron, who is anti-Israel and an advocate for terrorists. He writes anti-Israel articles and calls himself a journalist, but he’s a propagandist.

Why is he even in the country, much less Capitol Hill?

Tlaib is a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement which is terror-tied and aimed at isolating and hurting Israel financially to ultimately destroy them.

American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) hosted the annual advocacy and training event, which was open to all adults who “seek justice in Palestine.”

Additional criteria for participation includes supporting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. They claim the Israelis are mistreating the people in Gaza who regularly lob bombs into Israel.

WHAT ADL SAYS

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) describes the BDS movement as “the most prominent effort to undermine Israel’s existence” and has further criticized AMP for promoting anti-Semitism under the guise of educating Americans. AMP hailed the ADL’s anti-Israel description of its organization.

AMP’s New Jersey chapter posted a photograph of Tlaib outside of her office with some of its members during the event, including Joe Catron, an avowed supporter of multiple Palestinian terrorist organizations.

CATRON’S HISTORY

Catron aids the terrorist organization Hamas and it is against law, but nothing happens to him. He is a big supporter of the BDS movement. Catron supports Hezbollah.

He serves as the U.S. coordinator of Samidoun, the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network. Samidoun is an affiliate arm of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a Palestinian Marxist–Leninist and revolutionary socialist organization. The United States designated PFLP a terrorist organization in 1997, and Australia, Japan, Canada, and the European Union shortly followed suit, The Daily Caller reports.

Read a lot more at Daily Caller.