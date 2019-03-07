Rep. Tlaib Lies as She Smears Rep. Scalise as an Islamophobe

THE SMEARS HAVE ALREADY BEGUN

The Democrat Party is about to pass a resolution against “all hate” instead of rebuking the anti-semitic comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar. Their new tactic will be to smear opponents whom they have continually dehumanized as sexists, racists, Islamophobes, nativists, homophobes, and more.

Anti-Semitic Socialist Rashida Tlaib has already begun. She attacked Rep. Steve Scalise, calling him an Islamophobe for wanting the anti-Semitic Ilhan Omar off the powerful House Foreign Relations Committee.

It’s not Islamophobia to want an anti-Semite off a foreign relations committee. She clearly doesn’t understand the importance of Israel.

In her tweet, Tlaib referenced a deceitful smear about Scalise from years back.

Rep. Scalise was accused of speaking to EURO – the European-American Unity and Rights Organization – a white supremacist organization. The only problem with that is he NEVER SPOKE to them. He did speak to the totally innocuous Jefferson Heights Civic Association which held a meeting earlier in the day at the same hotel. This all took place in 2002.

It doesn’t stop the party of hate and their hate-filled members from repeating it over and over.

Hard to watch Rep. Scalise demand that Rep. @IlhanMN be removed from House Foreign Affairs w/o wondering if it’s steeped in Islamophobia. Ilhan is more than capable of sitting on the committee & making decisions that are in the best interests of her constituents & all Americans. https://t.co/MqzPM1G2FJ — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 7, 2019

Rep. Scalise explained his concerns about Omar:

They make perfect sense to any thinking person.

