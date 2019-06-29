Rep. Tlaib says her constituents want direct payment of reparations

Communist Rep. Rashida Tlaib said her constituents want direct payment of reparations. She explained that to Nicholas Ballasy, a senior video reporter for The Daily Caller.

Ballasy asked after the reparations hearing what the next step would be.

The out of touch Tlaib said, “I hope that there is a serious conversation about voting on reparations. HR40 has been introduced by my predecessor for decades, Congressman Conyers, it is something that is very important to my district. The national conference on reparations is going to happen in Detroit this coming weekend.”

She continued, “This is an incredibly important issue. I mean, if you think about any movement work on immigrant rights, on civil rights, on labor rights, it has always started in Detroit and this is something that is very rooted in trying to combat what’s happened to black Americans, continues to happen with black Americans being not actually been able to get on a level playing field — on the same level after ending slavery.”

Ballasy asked about direct payments.

Being a communist, she does, of course, support direct payments.

“I support any opportunity for restorative justice, and that could come up all above in some instances. But I think there is a serious conversation happening in the committee and I hope continues to happen regarding reparations. But I guess it should be determined by all of us. And I can tell you at home it is a direct payment that people want to see, but also increased access to higher education to real equitable funding in education systems right now across the country.”

“You see that now where communities of color are still getting less funding for public education, less access to lending, less access to — I mean, we’ve lost more black homeownership than any other state in the country. We’re at numbers now pre-fair housing, so there has to be something new with regards to looking at restorative justice in those lenses.”

Nothing she says is true. Whether she believes it, is hard to say.

This is true insanity but when Democrats get back in, it could happen. The screwballs in the Democrat Party want that along with free healthcare, free college, pre-school, child care, and on and on, and they want it for all illegal aliens. The Democrats are going for total and permanent control. That’s what all this insanity is about.