Rep Tlaib Thinks It’s Hateful to Pin a Post-It Telling Omar to Support Jews

Socialist anti-Semite Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), is upset by a post-it stuck to her office door. It was addressed to her congressional comrade, anti-Semite Omar, accusing Omar of anti-Semitism, The Hill reported.

“This is the hateful rhetoric & bullying on my door today. Stop the fear mongering & [blatant] lies. Come here w/ the value that all beings deserve human rights, including Palestinians. @IlhanMN & I fight for equality & justice for all. There’s nothing antisemitic about that!” Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American member of Congress, tweeted Tuesday.

“Stop your disgusting Jew hatred. Your sign says ‘Justice for all.’ That means Jews too. Your Jihad against the Jews will fail. Am Yisrael Chai!” the post-it read, referring to a Jewish song title that translates to “The people of Israel live.”

I actually agree with the post-it and don’t see anything hateful. The person is calling out hate.

Just check the cameras in the hallway and find out who did it comrade Tlaib. But we have a far better example of hate, being we are talking about hate.

REAL HATE

The guy in front of the AIPAC conference telling Jews they are Nazis through a bullhorn was Rashida Tlaib’s special guest at her swearing-in.

“Progressive Zionist is a progressive Nazi”

Co-founder of BDS organization Al-Awda @Resistance48 calls Israel and the vast majority of American Jews (Zionists) “Progressive Nazis” outside AIPAC conference in DC. pic.twitter.com/el9rm2fWmn — Hen Mazzig חן מזיג (@HenMazzig) March 26, 2019

Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Cortez are anti-Semites and the Democrat Party won’t stop them. All three are on key committees. Omar is in the House Foreign Intelligence Committee where she gets detailed and high-level secrets affecting Israel.

All three have defended anti-Semites, supported anti-Semitic causes like BDS, and have brought anti-Semitism into the halls of Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib belong to Justice Democrats, a federal political action committee, which far-far-left Vox describes as “a left-wing group whose mission is to drag the Democratic Party left by making life miserable for incumbents … threatening them with progressive primary challengers.”

They are all subversives. They hate us and they hate Jews.