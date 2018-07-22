Rep. Trey Gowdy Proves There’s No Russia-Trump Collusion

“And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed—if all records told the same tale—then the lie passed into history and became truth. ~ 1984

Rep. Trey Gowdy told host Bret Baier on FOX News Sunday that while he hasn’t seen all the documents, he knows if there were any evidence that President Trump committed a crime tied to Russia, “Adam Schiff would have leaked it.”

Democrat partisan Schiff, who sits on the House Intel Committee, said earlier this past week that President Trump is compromised by the Russians. He added that the Russians probably have recordings.

He made it all up out of whole cloth.

Trey Gowdy offers some good old common sense.

“I have not seen one scintilla of evidence that this president colluded, conspired, collaborated, with Russia. And neither has anyone else, or you can rest assured, Adam Schiff would have leaked it,” Gowdy said. “That is why they have moved on from collusion on to obstruction of justice, which is now their current preoccupation.”