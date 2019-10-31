Rep. Zeldin blasted the media & corruption after impeachment vote

Rep. Lee Zeldin tore into the media briefly today after the Democrat House passed Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry.

The Representative said Politico and another media outlet had articles today filled with falsehoods. Their sources are misleading Americans.

Zeldin told reporters that Schiff, hiding in his bunker, is using them to create a false impeachment narrative and they are lying to their constituents. He added that some of the media are happy to be used that way.

He called for the release of the transcripts and said the Democrats lost the conversation on the process so let’s have a conversation on “substance.”

Rep. Zeldin tore into the issue of corruption and the Bidens.