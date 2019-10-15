Rep Zeldin blasts Schiff’s ‘impeachment cocktail

Rep. Lee Zeldin, the ranking member on the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, sat for several interviews with an unfriendly media over the weekend, including one in particular with ABC News Sunday with Jonathan Karl.

Zeldin told Karl that it was unacceptable that Pelosi refuses to hold an impeachment inquiry vote on the House floor. A vote would give Republicans subpoena power and President Trump’s legal team the ability to do things like cross-examine witnesses.

The big issue he didn’t mention is they don’t want to admit every Democrat in their caucus is voting for impeachment. Some are in red states and they are protecting them.

He admonished the Democrats for the secret trial many are calling a star chamber.

The Long Island representative pointed out that Schiff was trying to get Americans drunk on an “impeachment cocktail”, which he said contained three ingredients.

There’s three ingredients. “One is cherry-picking leaks, second is withholding facts, and three is just outright lying. I mean he is — he lied about his whistleblower contact, he lied when he gave his opening statement in front of the Acting Director of National Intelligence, he lied when he said that President Trump requested President Zelensky to, quote, manufacture dirt.”

“Now, if we all had Ambassador Volker’s testimony, we would know that that’s not true. We would also know that it obliterated the quid pro quo charge, that fairytale, that President Trump supposedly demanded that there would be an investigation open against the Bidens in order to get aid from the United States to Ukraine.”

Zeldin said there needs to a process. There should be a vote and minority parties should have subpoena power. The president should have counsel present. He should be able to cross-examine witnesses; he should be able to present evidence. There should be a process, but instead what Adam Schiff wants is to get United States of America drunk on his favorite cocktail.

That would be lawful and American. What happened to no one is above the law?

Zeldin also pointed out that the statements Trump made about Joe Biden and Hunter Biden as it relates to the Ukrainian prosecutor and Burisma Holdings have not been debunked, as the media would have us believe.

The interview:

I don’t believe Burisma, Joe Biden, Zlochevsky, or Hunter Biden should be immune from scrutiny just bc Joe Biden is running for POTUS. Pres Trump & many others (myself included!) have a huge problem w/the Biden’s shady arrangement in Ukraine.@ThisWeekABC @jonkarl pic.twitter.com/NX9bRWZLx1 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 13, 2019

THE SCHIFF BUNKER

Zeldin told host John Catsimatidis sake to “The Cats Roundtable” on AM 970 New York in an interview Sunday. “Something that I find outrageous is the cherry-picked leaks, the withholding of key facts and the lying about other claims that’s misleading the American public,” Zeldin said.

He told Catsimatidis that Schiff is running a “kind of flying by the seat of your pants type process.”

Schiff won’t release the transcripts of the former envoy or those of Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, who both testified behind closed doors to House panels this month.

“Why are we sitting inside of Adam Schiff’s bunker turning in our cell phones before we come in and being told that nothing here can be told to the American public?” Zeldin asked.

Actually, the media is getting the testimony during the hearings. It’s Schiff’s favorite tactic.

Fiona Hill

Because it’s secret, the American people don’t get to decide. A case in point is the testimony by Fiona Hill on Monday. The NY Times’ Peter Baker and Nicholas Fandos wrote a scathing piece pitting Hill and John Bolton against the President over Ukraine.

The big news is Fiona Hill saw wrongdoing in Ukraine and John Bolton called Rudy Giuliani a “hand grenade.” It was a “drug deal.”

Breaking: Bolton instructed aide to report Giuliani pressure campaign to White House lawyer. “I am not part of whatever drug deal Rudy and Mulvaney are cooking up,” Bolton said, according to testimony to House investigators.

But wait, NY Times reporter, Nicholas Fandos, says Bolton was citing Sondland. So which is it?

On the “drug deal” quote: 1 person in the room during Hill’s testimony initially said Bolton mentioned Rudy, but 2 others now say Hill said he actually cited Sondland: “I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland & Mulvaney are cooking up.”

So who said it? Not releasing the entire transcript amounts to taking things out of context.

It does sound like Bolton.

But we don’t know the truth, we only know what Adam Schiff, a notorious liar, lets us know. The point is we don’t know. Every time these stories come out, the truth is somewhere else.

We need the testimony in public. There is nothing that can’t be made public. They simply don’t want the public to have the power to decide for themselves. We should know what the lawyers said when Fiona Hill asked them twice if these actions by Giuliani were legal. Mick Mulvaney said it was.

“The House gone rogue! I want to remind you a little bit about the ring leader in this whole rogue operation against the President of the United States…” @MarkLevinShow pic.twitter.com/EkXsaR9GPh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019