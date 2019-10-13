The Ukraine event is not going away any time soon but the President appears to have drawn a line in the sand. He wants corruption investigated in the 2016 election, in Burisma, and with the Bidens. He is angry about what he believes the Democrats and their allies did to him.

REP ZELDIN ON THIS WEEK

Rep. Lee Zeldin blasted Jon Karl on This Week, Sunday, about the issues.

“I absolutely believe our country should be working together to get to the bottom of what happened whether it is Burisma, it’s Joe Biden, it’s Zlochevsky, or it’s Hunter Biden. There shouldn’t be immunity from scrutiny just because Joe Biden is running for president.”

President Trump is going after the Democrat interference in the 2016 election that we know took place. Documentation and admissions back that up. He is also pursuing the highly questionable dealings of the Bidens in Ukraine and in China. All of this puts him head-to-head with Barack Obama and all of his men. With that in mind, the leaks, the attacks, the allegations are heating up.

The latest is a leak to WaPo, a paper of ill repute.

The Washington Post (WaPo) leaked new information on Sondland’s testimony before he has even given it on the Ukraine quid pro quo matter. The publication characterized it in the worst possible way, questioning the President’s truthfulness and heavily linking Rudy to it.

That doesn’t mean it isn’t true but they have a poor record for accuracy.

GORDON SONDLAND’S TESTIMONY

One of the key players in the Ukraine email incident was Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU who wrote the now-famous email saying there was no quid pro quo after Acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor questioned him about it, voicing concerns.

HE WON’T STAND BY THE VERACITY?

Allegedly, Gordon Sondland will testify that he repeated the President’s words that there wasn’t any quid pro quo, but he won’t stand by the veracity of it.

A person familiar with Sondland’s planned testimony told The Washington Post that the diplomat will tell lawmakers of Trump’s quid pro quo denial, “It’s only true that the president said it, not that it was the truth.”

Sondland is set to appear before Congress under subpoena Thursday as part of Democrats’ impeachment campaign against Trump.

The person familiar with Sondland’s testimony said the ambassador “believed Trump at the time and on that basis passed along assurances” that Trump was not withholding military aid for political purposes.

Sondland and the White House refused to comment.

The leaker also said Sondland will say he worked at the direction of Rudy Giuliani for months to secure what he would call in another text message the “deliverable” sought by Trump: a public statement from Ukraine that it would investigate corruption, including mentioning Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, by name. In exchange for the statement, the president would grant Ukraine’s new president a coveted White House audience.

“It was a quid pro quo, but not a corrupt one,” the person familiar with Sondland’s testimony said.

Sondland will say he didn’t know Burisma was an attempt to impugn the reputations of Biden and his son.

In addition to Giuliani, Sondland was partnering with the special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and Interior Secretary Rick Perry.

By Sept. 9, Sondland, however, had grown increasingly concerned, as military funding for Ukraine now appeared tied to the statement as well. The person said Sondland was never briefed about Biden being part of the issue and was not aware of it until the transcript of the phone call was released. “If he had known earlier, he never would have touched this.”

Whether this is true or not, we can’t say, but, so far, Democrats have cherry-picked what they will release from the hearings and according to Rep. Lee Zeldin, who has attended every hearing, Adam Schiff is mischaracterizing the hearings by 180.