Report: 2 Jurors in Kenosha Reluctant for Fear of Backlash

















Investigative Reporter Jack Posobiec said that a US Marshal, possibly at the Kenosha courthouse, said two jurors are delaying a decision in the Rittenhouse case because they are afraid of backlash from the radicals.

If that is true, we are in a sorry state here in the United States. Should that be the case, the only solution is for Judge Schroeder to declare a mistrial with prejudice so Kyle Rittenhouse can’t be retried.

The media has turned this case into one about race although race has nothing to do with it. They are fueling the anger and the rioting.

The small but growing crowd of radicals outside the courthouse can be heard screaming from inside the courthouse.

Protesters have surrounded a woman with an American flag hat and sign:

"BLM and Anita are here 2 initimdate." Crowd chants: "We don't need white supremacists here!" #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/STx5E2FbXa — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 16, 2021

Man gets confronted in the steet street by protesters after yelling "Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization"#Kenosha pic.twitter.com/OJpBnhiXbV — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 16, 2021

Emotions are running high on the front steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse. – This is a brief snippet of a conversation between two people who have different opinions on what justice should look like.#KyleRittenhouse pic.twitter.com/1ExaJ4op56 — Ubah Ali (@UbahDAli) November 16, 2021

KENOSHA ON EDGE: Tempers flare among demonstrators as Rittenhouse jury deliberates pic.twitter.com/QdQUDEahW5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 16, 2021

“If Kenosha don’t get it, shut it down” chants outside the courthouse, as the Rittenhouse trial nears conclusion here in Wisconsin #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/EhWxuJcVXc — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 16, 2021

The scene out the Kenosha County courthouse, as the Kyle Rittenhouse jury inside deliberates, nearing hour three. (Warning: some colorful language). pic.twitter.com/VrDZqWo97v — Christy Gutowski (@ChristyGutowsk1) November 16, 2021

Crowd outside courthouse grows. The governor of WI is worried Milwaukee & Kenosha could burn awaiting a verdict in Rittenhouse trial. That’s why he’s placed 100s of National Guard on standby in Waukesha which is an hour away from Kenosha, a “quick response” time to both places… pic.twitter.com/W1Z3QHLbbP — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 16, 2021

The Wisconsin National Guard won’t say where they’re staging 500 troops; we found them 60 miles away from Kenosha, which means it would likely take 1.5 hours to get there if local police call them. Gov. Evers activated them to help, if needed, when the Rittenhouse verdict comes. pic.twitter.com/HOWqvUSghh — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) November 16, 2021

Small but vocal groups of demonstrators outside #Kenosha courthouse to both support and condemn #KyleRittenhouse as the first day of jury deliberations is underway. #RittenhouseTrial https://t.co/m8kDxY5bJi — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) November 16, 2021

“If you defund the police, and the government is not there to protect the citizens, citizens have to protect themselves” Mark McCloskey speaking outside the Kenosha courthouse today, as the Rittenhouse case nears a verdict #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/d4CkMBJ7Xi — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 16, 2021

Giant 'shit artwork' brought to front of courthouse as protesters shout "no justice no peace" pic.twitter.com/t1sWQ6pjsT — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 16, 2021

Small group has left courthouse and marching into the streets now, "Anthony and JoJo!"#Kenosha pic.twitter.com/DOv04JORTc — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 16, 2021

