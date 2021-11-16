Report: 2 Jurors in Kenosha Reluctant for Fear of Backlash

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Investigative Reporter Jack Posobiec said that a US Marshal, possibly at the Kenosha courthouse, said two jurors are delaying a decision in the Rittenhouse case because they are afraid of backlash from the radicals.

If that is true, we are in a sorry state here in the United States. Should that be the case, the only solution is for Judge Schroeder to declare a mistrial with prejudice so Kyle Rittenhouse can’t be retried.

The media has turned this case into one about race although race has nothing to do with it. They are fueling the anger and the rioting.

The small but growing crowd of radicals outside the courthouse can be heard screaming from inside the courthouse.


2 COMMENTS

  1. The two jurors should be removed and replaced with Alternates.

    The cops need to be very aggressive when it comes to “agitators”. Only fools believe that there aren’t any Antifa and FBI agitators in the crowd. The local police should identify both!

  2. That is how things will always be from now on because no one is stopping the evil imbecilic leftists

    from now on they will always use threats of violence to force judges or juryies to find white people guilty and declare blacks innocent…

    the left is setting us back 500 years to times when angry ignorant mobs decided the fate of a suspect.

    laws and rules don t matter to the angry violent ignorant stupid leftist mobs, they get what they want by the use of SAVAGERY, by behaving like BARBARIANS.

