Report a Private Border Agent FB Page Mocked AOC, Dead Migrants

By
S.Noble
-
1

THERE IS ANOTHER STORY GOING AROUND ABOUT BORDER AGENTS MAKING INAPPROPRIATE COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK

Pro-Publica, a Soros-funded site, claims they uncovered a private Border Patrol group where some agents made some vulgar comments about people including AOC and engaged in dark humor about dead migrants. We haven’t checked that one out yet but DHS is none too happy and is investigating.

Border Patrol also responded.

CBS Reported:

If this is true, and it seems it is, it won’t die easily. It’s all we will see and hear about.

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply