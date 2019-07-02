Report a Private Border Agent FB Page Mocked AOC, Dead Migrants

THERE IS ANOTHER STORY GOING AROUND ABOUT BORDER AGENTS MAKING INAPPROPRIATE COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK

Pro-Publica, a Soros-funded site, claims they uncovered a private Border Patrol group where some agents made some vulgar comments about people including AOC and engaged in dark humor about dead migrants. We haven’t checked that one out yet but DHS is none too happy and is investigating.

Today, CBP was made aware of disturbing social media activity hosted on a private Facebook group that may include a number of CBP employees. CBP immediately informed DHS Office of the Inspector General and initiated an investigation. Full statement: https://t.co/JdPNcZz36S pic.twitter.com/9f7BgKKrgU — CBP (@CBP) July 1, 2019

Border Patrol also responded.

The NBPC condemns the inappropriate and unprofessional social media posts related to members of Congress and those encountered by Border Patrol agents. pic.twitter.com/rst6Le5cBj — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) July 1, 2019

CBS Reported:

.@CBP says it's investigating a secret Facebook page, first reported by ProPublica, where current and former agents allegedly mocked the deaths of migrants and posted sexist and racist jokes, some of which were aimed at Rep. @AOC.@jeffpeguescbs reports https://t.co/318wAliFoL pic.twitter.com/L4ZpXAYWAd — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 1, 2019

If this is true, and it seems it is, it won’t die easily. It’s all we will see and hear about.