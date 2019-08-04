Report AOC’s ex-chief of staff & Socialist PAC are under federal probe

It was only yesterday that The Intercept confirmed AOC’s Chief of Staff Saikat Chakrabarti was stepping down after causing rancor with his fellow Democrats in Congress. We also have confirmation that the investigation into his financial machinations as a political operative will continue.

“The inquiry centers on two political action committees founded by Saikat Chakrabarti, the top aide who quit along with Ocasio-Cortez spokesman Corbin Trent, the sources said. Trent left to join the congresswoman’s 2020 re-election campaign,” the NY Post reported.

“The two PACs being probed, Brand New Congress and Justice Democrats, were both set up by Chakrabarti to support progressive candidates across the country.”

The complaints were lodged beginning five months ago when the National Legal and Policy Center filed one accusing AOC’s then-chief of staff of laundering close to $1 million in campaign donations from his PACs to two of his private companies.

The transfers were made under the guise that his companies had provided “strategic consulting” to the PACs. He appears to have violated the rules, deliberately circumventing them.

AOC and Chakrabarti had their own little slush funds.

According to the Post, federal authorities are also examining “new salary rules imposed by Ocasio-Cortez when she took office earlier this year to determine if she did it to protect her chief of staff.

She lowered the salary cap to below that which federal authorities require the staffers to publicly disclose their finances. That meant Chakrabarti didn’t have to disclose his finances and outside income. He just bought a home for $1.6 million.

According to reports, Justice Democrats is also under investigation. This has been known since at least May when the FEC sent a request for additional information to the PAC regarding “potentially impermissible contributions that it made to a number of Democratic committees last year,” according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“The FEC state[d] that the [PAC’s July quarterly report from 2018] disclosed one or more contributions to federal candidates for the ‘retirement of debts incurred during the 2018 Primary election campaign’ and that the committees that received the payments themselves had ‘insufficient debts to warrant such a contribution‘ from the PAC,” they reported.

Justice Democrats is the organization that is getting socialists elected. They are also putting up socialists and communists up against Democrats who aren’t far-left enough to suit them in primaries.