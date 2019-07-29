Report AZ police to pull drivers over for good driving to give them a soda coupon

By
S.Noble
-
Channel 12 News reported that as part of the Tempe Police’s “2019 Positive Ticketing Campaign,” officers would pull over drivers who followed traffic rules in order to give them a coupon for a free soda or coffee at their local Circle K convenience store.

As it turns out, it was not true. Police are only pulling over people on foot or on bikes, not cars, to have positive conversations with them.

People freaked.

“We will be having positive conversations with citizens, say an officer happens to stop somewhere and see somebody, and says ‘Hey would you mind having a conversation with me?’ [to] educate them on bicycle laws and traffic laws,” Bacon added. After the conversation, the officers would give out the coupon.

It still sounds like a bad idea but it’s not as bad as originally reported.

