Report Barr-Durham Probe Is Now a Criminal Investigation

Attorney General William Barr investigated the origins of the Russia-Trump probe as a review. According to the NY Times, if you can believe a word they say, it has now been turned into a criminal investigation. It was recently expanded.

The New York Times reported that Justice Department officials have shifted an administrative review of the Russia investigation closely overseen by Attorney General William P. Barr to a criminal inquiry, according to two people familiar with the matter. The move gives the prosecutor running it, John H. Durham, the power to subpoena for witness testimony and documents, to impanel a grand jury and to file criminal charges.

The Times framed it as Trump using the Justice Department as a tool against political enemies. That is bogus, of course. The left spent two+ years on a fake Trump-Russia investigation and the Attorney General and his investigator, U.S. Attorney Durham are looking into the origins. This is a reasonable probe.

On the 19th, NBC News reported that Justice Department officials have said that Durham has found something significant and that critics should be careful.

The Democrats believe the only probes that are acceptable are those of Donald Trump.

Mr. Barr began the administrative review of the Russia investigation in May, saying that he had conversations with intelligence and law enforcement officials that led him to believe that the F.B.I. acted improperly, if not unlawfully.