Report DOJ IG Will Make a Criminal Referral on James Comey & Others

According to journalist Sara Carter, the Department of JusticeInspector General Michael Horowitz is expected to make multiple criminal referrals when his report comes out in about two weeks. It’s “likely,” says Carter.

Former FBI director James Comey is on the list, according to two of Carter’s sources.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs told Sean Hannity of Fox News that several other top government figures — such as former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe and former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — may also be found “culpable.”

Horowitz’s investigation is expected to show that the FBI knew before securing a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to spy on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page that ex-British spy Christopher Steele’s controversial dossier on Trump was not verifiable, Carter says.

Horowitz’s findings will make it clear that Schiff’s backing of the FBI’s FISA warrant on Page was based on the California Democrat’s bias against Trump, Carter says.

Attorney General William Barr has directed federal prosecutor John Durham to investigate the FBI in how it handled its investigation of Trump’s 2016 campaign.

We will believe it when we see it. Democrats are above the law. Even if it’s true, what happens next? We’re still waiting for Andrew McCabe to be prosecuted from the last referral.