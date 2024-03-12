According to Tass, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that there is no sense for NATO to deny the presence of its forces in Ukraine.

“No point in denying it any longer,” she told the Izvestia newspaper, commenting on Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s statement.

Earlier, Sikorski told a conference on the 25th anniversary of Poland’s NATO membership that the NATO military is already in Ukraine. He did not say, however, which country these troops are from.

According to Kyiv Post, Sikorski said:

“NATO soldiers are already present in Ukraine. And I would like to thank the ambassadors of those countries who have taken that risk. These countries know who they are, but I can’t disclose them. Contrary to other politicians, I will not list those countries,” Sikorski said.

It’s interesting to note that Military News did not report that comment. They reported the following:

“The presence of #NATO forces in Ukraine is not unthinkable,” he said, according to the Foreign Ministry’s tweet. He said he appreciated Macron’s initiative “because it is about Putin being afraid, not us being afraid of Putin.”

Military dot com is leaving out important information. We have the tape below to prove it.

Remember that Radek Sikorski thanked the US for blowing up Nord Stream. He is also closely tied to Hillary Clinton. Poland now has a more left-wing leader.

Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski

says “The troops of NATO countries are already in Ukraine” — and then thanks those countries. Sikorski is married to rabid neocon writer Anne Applebaum. These lunatics will start WW3 if given the chance.pic.twitter.com/513gKt9SX3 — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) March 10, 2024

Phillips O’Brien is a professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews, Scotland. He wrote that Sikorski’s remark is part of a broader shift to align with Macron’s position.

“The issue of sending European forces to help Ukraine was never one to be dismissed — it was always a possibility,” O’Brien wrote in an email analysis sent to subscribers Saturday.

“In fact, it has become more of one as the USA has stepped back and withdrawn aid. Europe is now faced with a terrible dilemma — watching Ukraine potentially run out of ammunition, or stepping in and helping Ukraine more directly.”

Last month French President Emmanuel Macron said the possibility of Western troops being sent to Ukraine could not be ruled out. The comment broke a taboo among allies and prompted an outcry from other leaders.

He walked it back, or, as they say, his office “clarified” his statement.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that a direct military conflict between NATO and Russia would be inevitable if Western troops are sent to Ukraine. He also said NATO countries “should also assess” the consequences.

“In general, the expansion of the discussion and the persistent activity of Paris in attempts to build a coalition of countries that declare a hypothetical readiness to send a certain contingent, of course, is nothing but a direct line to escalate tensions. This is a dangerous line, very dangerous,” the spokesman told reporters, Tass reported.

