Report George Conway is trashing his wife Kellyanne

Anonymous sources reportedly close to George Conway say he has been trashing his wife, Vanity Fair reports. He claims she is in a ‘cult,’ sources say.

If George doesn’t rebut the report, most will assume this is an accurate summation of his feelings and his threats.

Allegedly, he has said his wife is a member of a cult and if she wants the marriage to survive, she must leave the White House. He insists she must do what he wants, but seems to have no concern for what she wants.

One has to wonder at the motivations beyond hatred of the President. This is a man who claims to be conservative but is in bed with the far-left much of the time. His wife is more successful than he is as the first woman in U.S. history to run a successful presidential campaign. She also ran a prominent polling firm.

“According to three sources close to George, his relationship with Kellyanne has, not surprisingly, become increasingly distant as impeachment has gained steam,” Vanity Fair magazine reported Thursday.

“He tells people she’s in a cult,” one source, identified only as a “Republican who has spoken frequently with George,” said.

“It’s not going to get better until she’s cast out of the cult,” another unnamed individual added.

“Sources say George loves Kellyanne and wants the marriage to survive,” Vanity Fair reported. “He’s told people that if Kellyanne leaves the White House, they can make it work, a friend of George’s told me.”

“He’s going through a tough time,” the friend said.

Okay, he’s going through a tough time, but this is a tough time of his own making. His obsessive hatred of the President, as evidenced by his Twitter feed, has led him to demean his own wife and her position, aside from any gossip in this Vanity Fair story. George appears to be very selfish and his demands that she must do as he says is a little aboriginal.

She never says a harsh word about him. She’s classy.