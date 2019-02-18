Report Grand Jury Will Convene Next Week on Smollett Case

TMZ is reporting that their police sources informed them the Jussie Smollett case is going to a grand jury next week.

One caveat, TMZ is an unreliable tabloid.

Law enforcement sources connected to the investigation tell TMZ that the two brothers who were arrested, not charged, and released are staying somewhere around the Loop in downtown Chicago under the watchful eye of police so no one gets to them.

TMZ was told cops especially want to make sure Jussie does not contact the brothers.

They were also told that when police raided the home of the two brothers involved, they found magazines with pages torn out. Authorities are now trying to determine if the missing pages are connected to the threatening letter that was sent to Jussie eight days before the alleged attack.

Originally Smollett said he would sign complaints against the two men, but he won’t now. He said that since he found out he knows them, he feels bad for them.

TMZ said the way they tracked the two brothers down was by their movements in arriving and leaving the scene around Jussie’s apartment building. As we reported, they left in either a cab or an Uber, but we’re told cops tracked the vehicle and the two brothers got out on their way home and into another vehicle. As one source put it, “It was almost like a bad spy movie.”

The brothers say they rehearsed the attack days before the actual alleged attack. Smollett put out a statement via his attorneys insisting he is innocent.

Chicago detectives are anxiously attempting to interview Smollett again.