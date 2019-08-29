Report Is Out! DOJ IG says Comey violated policies with memos, didn’t leak to media

The DOJ Inspector General says ex-FBI Director James Comey violated policies with memos documenting his private conversations with President Trump. The Justice Department inspector general released its report on former FBI Director James Comey’s notes.

“DOJ IG ‘found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media.’ I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a ‘sorry we lied about you’ would be nice,” Comey tweeted soon after its release on Thursday.

“And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me ‘going to jail’ or being a ‘liar and a leaker’—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president,” he added.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz had criminally referred Comey to the Justice Department for his conduct, but the agency declined to prosecute.

We haven’t read it yet. Maybe there’s more there there.