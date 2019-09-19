Report Never Trump Republicans Will Back the Socialist-Friendly Candidate

According to a Washington Examiner story, Never Trumper Republicans are preparing to back Sleepy Joe Biden if he can fend off Elizabeth Warren.

Joe’s mental facilities aren’t what they were and if he wins, if he even lives through a term, he will do whatever the far-left Democrats tell him to do.

Groups such as Stand Up Republic, co-founded by prominent Never Trump Republicans Evan McMullin and Mindy Finn, could target disaffected GOP voters in key micro-battlegrounds with propagandized advertising, according to the DC Examiner.

Biden, 76, is apparently acceptable to the Never Trumper fake Conservatives. Real Conservatives don’t vote for someone who could bring in socialism.

“Biden is probably the only plausible candidate the Never Trumpers could support,” said Jim Dornan, a Republican operative in Washington who maintains relationships with anti-Trump Republicans.

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, a Florida fake GOP operative who backed Jeb Bush in 2016 and has been close to Sen. Marco Rubio, attended a Biden campaign event last weekend, sitting on the front row stroking her dog Chacha. Biden turned to her and said, “I’ve got to sort of genuflect in this direction here because I’m afraid of her. No. I’m embarrassing her, I know — that’s my intention. We’ve been good friends for a long time.”

Other Never Trump Republicans insist that the label means exactly that.“If it’s Elizabeth Warren, that presents a real problem because she may have a lot of plans, but most of them are terrible,” said Sarah Longwell, a veteran GOP operative and outspoken anti-Trump Republican. “Being Never Trump doesn’t mean abandoning conservative sensibilities,” she said.

That’s nonsense right there. They have no conservative sensibilities if they could consider the fake Indian.

THEY MIGHT NOT GO FOR BERNIE OR THE FAKE INDIAN

“Never Trump means what it says: Never Trump. Under no circumstances can you embrace that man coming back to the White House,” countered Jerry Taylor, who runs the Niskanen Center, a centrist Washington think tank that has become a gathering spot for anti-Trump Republicans.

“Most Never Trump Republicans that I traffic with are of the mind that any electoral outcome that doesn’t return Donald Trump to the White House is a good outcome, save for the wild card of Bernie Sanders.”

These people are establishment but they’re not Republicans.

They don’t want Sanders but say nothing about the fact that he’s a communist. For that matter, so is Warren.

In particular, many Never Trumper Republicans have almost zero confidence in the ability of Sanders to upend Trump in potentially decisive Michigan, Pennsylvania, or Wisconsin, states where culturally conservative, blue-collar voters will play a major role in which party captures each state’s Electoral College votes.

“I think those voters are much more likely to vote for Joe Biden than they are Bernie Sanders,” said Stuart Stevens, a Republican operative.

So one big reason they’re opposed to Bernie is he can’t win???

Joe Biden will support whatever he’s told to support. Biden’s not even sure of what state he’s in or where he’s been.

He’s said he will go with extreme climate change, promising to destroy the fossil fuel industry. He also plans to give free healthcare to all foreigners who happen to wander into the country. Biden supports open borders now. His idea of Supreme Court choices includes Barack Obama. As far as guns are concerned, he says Americans don’t need magazines with multiple bullets.

The senile elderly man is to the left of Barack Obama now and the Never Trumpers call him a moderate.

This is insane. President Trump is doing what Republicans have run on for decades but they would rather have a communist in office if it means getting rid of Trump.

That’s a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.