Report NZ Police Confiscating Guns from Homes, Jobs

As a result of the newly proposed gun laws to be put into place after a maniac killed 52 innocent people in a mosque, New Zealand police are going to peoples’ homes and to their workplaces to encourage gun owners to turn in their guns. In some cases, they are confiscating them.

The law isn’t even defined yet.

According to members of New Zealand’s largest firearm forum, Kiwi police are starting to go to gun owners’ places of employment, homes, and even visiting gun ranges in an attempt to gather information and get gun owners to relinquish their firearms.

Police are allegedly trolling social media for illegal guns. One man had police show up at his home over a social media post. They then took his guns even though they didn’t know if they would be covered by the new law.

This is one of the posts on the NZ gun forum:

Imagine: You’re at work, you’re doing your job and you’re earning your pay when all of a sudden the cops show up to ask you questions about your firearms.

Your boss watches, assuming in the back of his mind that you’ve done something wrong, that you’re a dangerous criminal and that he’s got to find a way to fire you – and fast!

That’s what gun-control ultimately looks like, but things in New Zealand are about to get worse!

Here’s another post:

This is what Democrat gun confiscation will look like in the USA. When that federal red flag law is passed, it will be the beginning of the end.

