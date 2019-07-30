Report Obama Library Will Have Adverse Effects & Obama Peeps Are Glad

The Chicago Tribune on Tuesday reported that city planners had found that building the proposed Obama Presidential Center in the city’s Jackson Park will have an “adverse effect” on the park and the adjacent Midway Plaisance.

It’s a massive project that will cover 20 acres and will cost taxpayers a minimum of at least $200 million. It was supposed to be fully funded by private money.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Obama Center will receive at least $174 million from Illinois taxpayers for roadway and transit re-configurations.

Since the federal government reimburses up to 80 percent on this type of building, the federal taxpayer gets to pay $139 million for the Obama Center.

Of course, it will have an adverse effect, especially since it’s also ugly. It will also change the historic character of the area.

The library won’t hold presidential papers and it won’t be a center of scholarship as most presidential libraries. Instead, it will be a monument to Obama’s ego and it will be a center to train future [Marxist] leaders. He wants to train little Obamas.

The residents of the area don’t want to see the park ruined for a museum of sorts to Barack.

OBAMA STAFFERS ARE HAPPY BECAUSE THE PROJECT IS ALIVE!

The Obama staffers said they were satisfied with the report, probably because it means the process is revived.

“We arrive at this point with a continued sense of urgency but also being pleased … that we are at this stage and ready to move to the next one,” Michael Strautmanis, vice president for civic engagement for the Obama Foundation, said, according to the Tribune.

A lawsuit in February ended with a judge okaying a lawsuit by a group called Protect Our Parks. They hope to force Obama to build the center somewhere else.

The lawsuit by Protect Our Parks alleged that the city was engaged in a “short con shell game” to get the 12-story museum and library built on parkland.

“Defendants have chosen to deal with it in a classic Chicago political way, known as a short con shell game, a corrupt scheme to deceive and seemingly legitimize an illegal land grab, one that will endure for centuries to come, regardless of future changing public park needs and increasingly consequential environmental conditions,” the lawsuit said.

The Obama Foundation also promised no major changes to the park but they are not following through on that. They are ripping down trees and making fundamental changes to the park. Obama likes to fundamentally transform things.