Report of intense probe into Giuliani’s consulting firm

The former mayor of the city of New York, Rudy Giuliani, 75, and two of his associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, are reportedly under investigation by the FBI and the Southern District of New York.

Allegedly, Rudy Giuliani is under investigation for some very serious charges. Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing.

This is all very suspicious in that Guiliani has been investigating Democrat-Ukraine collusion in the 2016 election and corruption by the Bidens. It looks like a smokescreen.

INTENSE PROBE INTO GIULIANI’S FIRM

Federal prosecutors in New York are seeking records of payments to Rudy Giuliani, U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer, as part of an active criminal investigation, according to a grand jury subpoena seen by Reuters.

The subpoena does not indicate that Giuliani is suspected of wrongdoing, Reuters reports.

Reuters saw the subpoena, shown to them anonymously.

The subpoena requests that the recipient provide “all documents, including correspondence, with or related to Rudolph Giuliani, Giuliani Partners or any related person or entity,” referring to his consulting company. The subpoena also seeks all “documents related to any actual or potential payments or agreements to or with Giuliani.”

SERIOUS CHARGES FOR RELATED INDIVIDUALS

According to a Monday report from the Wall Street Journal, federal authorities issued subpoenas to several individuals close to the trio as part of an investigation related to nine separate charges: obstruction of justice, money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements to the federal government, serving as an unregistered foreign agent, donating funds from foreign nationals, making contributions under a false name, mail fraud, and wire fraud.

All these charges could be bull, stemming from not registering (FARA), a formerly trivial crime.

Subpoenas issued to people with ties to President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, indicate a broad federal investigation into possible money laundering, obstruction of justice and campaign-finance violations and show that prosecutors are probing Mr. Giuliani’s consulting businesses and other sources of income, according to people familiar with the matter.

GUILIANI’S LAWYER HAS NOT BEEN NOTIFIED

Giuliani’s lawyer Robert Costello said he had not seen the subpoena, but if reports of the subpoena were correct that suggested, “maybe they want to ask us questions,” Reuters reported.

“Frankly all they have to do is pick up the phone. All this is character assassination,” Costello said, adding that he was not aware of an investigation by U.S. prosecutors into Giuliani, a former prosecutor and mayor of New York City, according to the news service.