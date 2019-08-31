Report of mass shooting at Odessa Home Depot or Movie Theater

Updated frequently

Multiple people, some reports say twenty-one people were shot, have been shot in West Texas after at least one suspect hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and started to fire indiscriminately, Odessa police say, according to NBC NY.

Odessa police said one person “hijacked” a U.S. Postal Service truck, while Midland police said they were searching for a second vehicle — a small gold or white Toyota truck.

Update: Police said that there was one suspect. The suspect was a white male in his mid 30’s. The suspect has been shot and killed.

“MPD believes the suspect traveled to Home Depot and switched vehicles to a stolen mail van and a small white Toyota truck,” 12News Now reported. [Update: Early reports said it was at Home Depot, recent reports say it was at an Odessa movie theater.]

CBSN reports that Texas state trooper has been shot, condition unknown. At least five people are is dead.

UPDATED WITH WITNESS VIDEOS

While you’re watching football, here’s what’s on the TV in Midland-Odessa. pic.twitter.com/yxbZNmkI9k — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 31, 2019





Eyewitness video shows police responding to shooting victims along interstate near Midland/Odessa where active shooting took place on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Mc7sEm2Esm — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) August 31, 2019

BREAKING: Large police presence after reports of an active shooter in Odessa, Texas. pic.twitter.com/b5LfVBqV8N — Breaking News Global (@BreakingNAlerts) August 31, 2019

At least one person is dead and 10 injured in ongoing shootings near Midland and Odessa, Texas, police say https://t.co/anxUjCEUh9 pic.twitter.com/nzA128TNJr — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 31, 2019

Later reports indicate that the shooter was shot and killed.