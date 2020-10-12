Report of no public at Arizona event headlined by Biden-Harris was deliberate?

No one from the public appeared at an event at the Heard Museum in Arizona according to a local reporter in Phoenix. The reporter at the scene said the campaign advised them that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were meeting with tribal leaders at the event.

Despite a few press reports noting the location of the event prior to its scheduled time, Garcia said campaign staffers told her it was an intentional decision not to publicize the event to limit the size of crowds.

Reporter Nicole Garcia was surprised to see no one show up at what she saw as a major event. She described it as their first big joint event since the convention, the Fox News 10 reporter stated.

The Biden-Harris campaign explained that they don’t want more than 50 at an event due to COVID-19. They didn’t give the event much publicity, according to the spokesperson.

The reporter seemed to think the event is “pretty big” and you’d “expect to see” people. This is a battleground state.

The Fox reporters mentioned the bus with the Biden-Harris campaign workers was also due.

BIG BORE OUTSIDE

“Not a lot of fanfare out here,” FOX10 reporter Nicole Garcia said, standing in front of the Heard Museum in Phoenix. “There’s really not much to see. I’ll step out of the way, but it’s kinda boring out here. So, it’s not your typical presidential campaign event, we don’t see people rallying outside, we don’t see signs or really much of what’s going on.”

“I’m told by one of the Biden staffers, local staffers, is that they kind of kept the details about the visit, as far as the timing and the exact locations—they didn’t really want to give that out to the public because they want to keep the crowds to a minimum,” Garcia said. “They realize we are in pandemic and they don’t want a crowd of more than 50 people at any of their events.”

Not a lot of fanfare

“Pretty much all the people that we saw enter into the parking lot about 45 minutes ago were with the Biden/Harris campaign and the pool reporters,” the reporter said. “So, you would expect to see—I mean, this is a pretty big event for the two of them to be campaigning together for the first time since the Democratic National Convention. Here in Arizona, we’ve established our state … as a battleground state, and so this is technically a big event, but not a lot of fanfare.”

“There is this stop here, the meeting with the tribal leaders, that’s going on right now,” Garcia explained, “and later this afternoon they’re expected to launch their ‘Soul of the Nation’ bus tour right out here, right out of Phoenix.”

Garcia ended her report and in-studio anchors took over.

“I don’t live too far from the Heard Museum,” one of the anchors noted, “and you’d expect a lot of police commotion and bystanders and well-wishers, but didn’t see any of that this morning.”

Biden and Harris headlined the event.

Watch:

The full report:

THE MEETING

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was one of five other tribal leaders to meet with Biden and Harris at the Heard Museum. Nez said that during the meeting the two gave their word to native leaders that tribes would have a seat at the table if they are elected.

And the 2020 Election is heating up in the Navajo community. While Nez is openly endorsing Biden and Harris, the Navajo Vice President Myron Lizer is endorsing President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, MSN reported.

“The Republicans now are starting to warm-up to the Native American initiatives, and all of the cares and concerns,” said Lizer.

Lizer said Trump is one of the first presidents to elevate the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women.

“It’s something we’ll continue to advocate for, whoever’s in office, you know keep it high keep it in sight and in our minds,” Lizer said.

For Lizer and Nez it doesn’t matter what party you’re siding with, as long as the concerns of the Navajo people are met.

PENNSYLVANIA

Biden’s rallies in Pennsylvania are similar. The 12 to 20 people in attendance looked like reporters and staff. The Pennsylvania rally was advertised:

😂😂😂😂 check out the crowd for Biden’s PA rally today There were more people at the pro-Trump protest down the road Do you blame him for running away? pic.twitter.com/yrmSToR9dg — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) October 6, 2020

CORRECTION: WE CHANGED THE HEADLINE AND ADDED INFORMATION ABOUT THE LOW-KEY ADVERTISING OF THE EVENT. THE CAMPAIGN INSISTS IT WAS NOT MEANT TO HAVE THE PUBLIC IN ATTENDANCE AND WE WANTED TO REFLECT THAT CHANGE.