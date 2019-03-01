Report on Why Cohen Turned on Trump Is a Bit of a Bombshell

The political editor for The Daily Mail David Martosko tweeted out a comment made by HUD official and Trump family friend Lynne Patton. Ms. Patton was recently the subject of racism claims by race-baiter Rep. Rashida Tlaib, which has made her famous and infamous. But on January 18th, when she wrote a Facebook post about Cohen’s motive for becoming a turncoat, few paid attention.

THE REASON?

In a Facebook post on January 18th, she explained why she believes — or knows — the reason Michael Cohen turned on his former employer. She claims Robert Mueller threatened to send his wife to prison for thirty years. If true, that is a thuggish approach on Mueller’s part. Is he looking for the truth or to frame the President?

Ms. Patton confirms in the post that she was an inseparable friend of Michael Cohen’s their entire time working together. The information she has is probably from the congenital liar himself, so who knows. However, she does seem to know about his wife’s role as co-guarantor. It is an easily believable explanation, and if true, it’s a damning revelation about the tactics of Robert Mueller.

Currently, Cohen appears to have lied under oath this week as he spouted memorized Democrat talking points. He even met with Democrats before the public hearing, seemingly to get prepped. He admitted during the testimony that he hopes to get his prison sentence reduced with his appearance and he plans to write a book after his release from the hoose gow. It would not be beyond him to give her a false story.

She wrote:

What many of you may not be aware of is the fact that I can personally confirm that the ONLY reason Michael Cohen “turned on” the President of the United States is because Mueller threatened to throw his wife in jail for up to 30 years. Period.

She is the co-guarantor of a $20M personal loan that Mueller discovered Michael secured back in 2015 by falsely inflating the value of his taxi medallions – effectively making her part & parcel to the federal charge of “Making False Statements to a Financial Institution,” to which Cohen ultimately plead guilty. This is also the reason why Cohen’s longtime taxi medallion partner, Evgeny “Gene” Freidman, was granted immunity.

She claims the reason Cohen — according to Cohen — paid Stormy with a home equity loan:

Michael Cohen also told me (after they raided his apartment) that the reason why he elected to pay Stormy Daniels $130,000 by using his home equity loan – effectively committing bank fraud – instead of easily using the over $5M+ cash he has sitting in various stateside bank accounts is because his wife controls their finances and he simply did not want her to notice the missing money, as many husbands wouldn’t considering to whom it went. Period.

Moreover, he confessed to me that he never imagined in a million years that Donald Trump would actually win the Presidency and that the misappropriation of his home equity loan would ever be exposed, since thousands of Americans misuse this type line of credit to pay for colleges, boats, cars and vacations every single day.