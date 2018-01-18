Report So Explosive It Will Blow the Lid Off Obama’s Corrupt Regime

Rep. Lee Zeldin tweeted that the HPSCI FISA memo which was shared with several congressmen today must be revealed to the public immediately. Several congressmen are echoing Rep. Zeldin. Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows say it is so explosive the public must see it and they must see it immediately.

Rep. Matt Gaetz spoke about it on Fox Business this evening: “The allegations contained in this important intelligence document go to the very foundations of our democracy and they require an immediate release to the public in my opinion.”

We are being told that Rod Rosenstein, Bruce Ohr, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and others must be fired immediately.

Sara Carter reports:

A review of a classified document outlining what is described as extensive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuse was made available to all House members Thursday and the revelations could lead to the removal of senior officials in the FBI and Department of Justice, several sources with knowledge of the document stated. These sources say the report is “explosive,” stating they would not be surprised if it leads to the end of Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel investigation into President Trump and his associates. […]

Congressional members are hopeful that the classified information will be declassified and released to the public.

“We probably will get this stuff released by the end of the month,” stated a congressional member, who asked not to be named.

But the government official, who viewed the document said “it will be tough for a lot of people to see this and especially the media, which has been attempting to deemphasize the dossier. It’s going to punch a hole in their collusion narrative.”

Rep. Ron DeSantis tweeted this evening that “The classified report compiled by House Intelligence is deeply troubling and raises serious questions about the upper echelon of the Obama DOJ and Comey FBI as it relates to the so-called collusion investigation.”

Dan Bongino said, based on his sources, that it is so devastating it will blow the lid off Obama’s corrupt reign. He tweeted: Take it to the bank, the FBI/FISA docs are devastating for the Dems. The whole image of a benevolent Barack Obama they’ve disingenuously tried to portray is about to be destroyed. The real Obama, the vengeful narcissist, is going to be exposed for all to see.

