Report that no one showed for event in Arizona headlined by Biden-Harris

Absolutely no one showed up at a big event at the Heard Museum in Arizona according to a local reporter in Phoenix. The reporter at the scene said there is word from the campaign that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were meeting with tribal leaders at the event. That seemed to be all that was happening, outside of possible speeches.

The reporter, Nicole Garcia, was surprised to see no one show up at a major event. It is their first big event and the first joint appearance by the presidential candidate and his running mate.

The Biden-Harris campaign also sent word that they don’t want more than 50 at an event due to COVID-19. They didn’t give the event much publicity, according to the spokesperson. That’s a good excuse for having NO ONE at your events.

Seriously, NO ONE was outside this event, not even opponents.

The reporter said the event is “pretty big” and you’d “expect to see” people. This is a battleground state.

The Fox reporters mentioned the bus with the Biden-Harris campaign workers but, from what we can see, wherever they go, no one shows up.

BIG BORE IN DEMOCRAT PHOENIX

“Not a lot of fanfare out here,” FOX10 reporter Nicole Garcia said, standing in front of the Heard Museum in Phoenix. “There’s really not much to see. I’ll step out of the way, but it’s kinda boring out here. So, it’s not your typical presidential campaign event, we don’t see people rallying outside, we don’t see signs or really much of what’s going on.”

“I’m told by one of the Biden staffers, local staffers, is that they kind of kept the details about the visit, as far as the timing and the exact locations—they didn’t really want to give that out to the public because they want to keep the crowds to a minimum,” Garcia said. “They realize we are in pandemic and they don’t want a crowd of more than 50 people at any of their events.”

Not a lot of fanfare

“Pretty much all the people that we saw enter into the parking lot about 45 minutes ago were with the Biden/Harris campaign and the pool reporters,” the reporter said. “So, you would expect to see—I mean, this is a pretty big event for the two of them to be campaigning together for the first time since the Democratic National Convention. Here in Arizona, we’ve established our state … as a battleground state, and so this is technically a big event, but not a lot of fanfare.”

“There is this stop here, the meeting with the tribal leaders, that’s going on right now,” Garcia explained, “and later this afternoon they’re expected to launch their ‘Soul of the Nation’ bus tour right out here, right out of Phoenix.”

Garcia ended her report and in-studio anchors took over.

“I don’t live too far from the Heard Museum,” one of the anchors noted, “and you’d expect a lot of police commotion and bystanders and well-wishers, but didn’t see any of that this morning.”

Keep in mind that Biden and Harris headlined the event.

Watch:

Biden and Harris hold a campaign event in Arizona and the local news can’t believe that not one supporter showed up! pic.twitter.com/JKj0fPi6Jj — David Croom – (ツ) (@dailycallout) October 11, 2020

The full report:

Biden’s rallies in Pennsylvania are bombing as well. The eight people in attendance looked like reporters and staff. The Pennsylvania rally was advertised:

😂😂😂😂 check out the crowd for Biden’s PA rally today There were more people at the pro-Trump protest down the road Do you blame him for running away? pic.twitter.com/yrmSToR9dg — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) October 6, 2020